August 6, 2025 Senator Bong Go rallies support for Gilas Pilipinas in FIBA Asia Cup, urges united backing for all Filipino athletes ahead of SEA Games With Gilas Pilipinas set to battle it out in the 2025 FIBA Asia Cup, Senator Christopher "Bong" Go, Chairman of the Senate Committee on Sports, is once again expressing his unwavering support for the national basketball team and for all Filipino athletes representing the country. Gilas Pilipinas will face Chinese Taipei on August 6, New Zealand on August 7, and Iraq on August 9. Go called on Filipinos to rally behind the team as they carry the national colors on the Asian stage. "Good luck po sa ating mga athletes. Tulad ng dati, nandito lamang po ang inyong Senator Kuya Bong Go na laging handang sumuporta sa inyo sa abot ng aking makakaya," he said, recalling with pride how Gilas Pilipinas achieved the historic feat of winning the country's first Asian Games basketball gold since 1962. "Sa mga nakaraang Southeast Asian Games, nanood po ako, ako mismo. Personally, pumunta po ako, nanood po ako ng Southeast Asian Games at 'yung huling Asian Games kung saan po ay napanalunan natin ang first ever gold sa basketball since 1962... Nakamit natin muli ang first-ever gold after 62 years," he recounted. "Kasi the last time we won was in 1962 pa yata 'yon. So napanalunan muli natin ang gold natin sa Asian Games sa China. Congratulations po sa ating Gilas Pilipinas basketball team at sa lahat po ng mga medalist Asian Games. Sana ay dumami pa ang medalya ng ating mga atleta sa susunod na mga kompetisyon," he added. The senator's pride in Gilas' achievements serves as a reminder of what Filipino athletes can accomplish with proper preparation, consistent support, and unity of effort. This is why, as the country gears up for the Southeast Asian (SEA) Games this December, Go is calling for sustained and institutionalized sports programs backed by both the government and the private sector. "Kaya supportahan natin ang ating mga atleta sa darating na Southeast Asian Games ngayong Disyembre. Suportahan po natin ang ating mga atleta sa mga darating pang tournament hanggang sa Asian Games at sa Olympics in 2028. Suportahan po natin. Ngayon pa lang, magtulungan tayo, mag-prepare tayo," he urged. Highlighting the critical role of comprehensive preparation and sufficient backing, Go said, "Importante d'yan, preparation and support from the government and from the private sector." He reiterated the need for early coordination to ensure athletes are adequately trained and equipped to compete at their best, noting that unity of effort between public and private sectors can make the difference between simply competing and actually winning. Since assuming the chairmanship of the Senate Committee on Sports in 2019, Go has overseen a historic era for Philippine athletics. Under his watch, the country clinched its first-ever Olympic gold medal at the 2020 Tokyo Games and followed it up with a groundbreaking twin gold victory at the 2024 Paris Olympics--a feat never before achieved in the nation's sporting history. The country also hosted the SEA games in 2019 where the Philippines ranked top overall in the medal tally. Go has long championed the welfare of Filipino athletes through a comprehensive, inclusive, and grassroots-oriented approach to sports development. At the heart of this advocacy is the National Academy of Sports (NAS), established under Republic Act No. 11470, which Go authored and co-sponsored. Located in New Clark City, Capas, Tarlac, NAS offers a unique dual-track system combining quality secondary education with a specialized sports curriculum, allowing young student-athletes to pursue academic excellence while developing their athletic talents. Building on this foundation, Go sought to expand the NAS model to reach more young athletes across the country. To achieve this, he filed Senate Bill No. 171, or the proposed National Academy of Sports Regional Expansion Act of 2025, seeking to establish regional NAS campuses nationwide, with particular focus on Visayas and Mindanao. These campuses will provide full scholarships and maintain the academic and athletic standards of the main campus to ensure equitable development of sports talent across the country. In addition, Go filed SBN 407, which, if enacted, will amend RA 10699, or the National Athletes and Coaches Benefits and Incentives Act, to ensure inclusive incentives for para-athletes. As Vice Chair of the Senate Finance Committee who defends the sports budget, Go has been instrumental in securing support for the country's sports development. His advocacy has gone beyond legislation to include the repair and improvement of key sports facilities, such as the Rizal Memorial Coliseum in Manila and the Philsports Arena in Pasig City. He also mentioned upcoming grassroots sporting events such as the "Batang Pinoy," which will be held this October in General Santos City, Mindanao. "Batang Pinoy sa October, sa GenSan po, sa Mindanao, gaganapin. Good luck po. Magtulungan tayo, suportahan natin ating mga young athletes, batang Pinoy," Go encouraged, noting the importance of nurturing young talent who can eventually represent the country in larger competitions. The senator likewise reaffirmed his support for the Philippine National Games, which serve as a platform for athletes nationwide to showcase their skills and compete at a high level. "And, of course, the Philippine National Games always. Full support tayo," he said. Go filed SBN 413, or the Philippine National Games bill, which if enacted, institutionalizes a nationwide grassroots sports competition that can serve as a recruitment platform for National Sports Associations. "'Yan po, isulong muli natin na may isang batas para meron tayong mini-Olympics. Dapat ma-institutionalize po itong Philippine National Games para meron tayong mini-Olympics every two years," he explained. Meanwhile, SBN 678, also known as the proposed National Tertiary Games Act, aims to formalize a national collegiate multi-sport tournament that will nurture and showcase athletic talent at the tertiary level if passed. True to his long-standing advocacy of "Get into sports, stay away from drugs, to keep us healthy and fit," Go said he will continue to push for policies and funding support that uplift Philippine sports and empower athletes to reach their full potential on the global stage. "Isang beses lang tayo dadaan sa mundong ito. Kaya anumang tulong ang pwede nating ibigay sa kapwa, o anumang karangalan ang pwede nating ialay sa bansa, ay gawin at ibigay na natin ngayon," Go said.

