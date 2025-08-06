Minister Thembi Simelane leads two-day oversight visit to Limpopo, 7 Aug
The Minister of Human Settlements, Thembi Simelane, will lead the Team Human Settlements on a two-day oversight visit to Limpopo Province to review the province’s performance in delivering sustainable human settlements and achieving the 2025/2026 targets.
Minister Simelane will receive a detailed briefing on the province’s 2025/2026 financial and non-financial performance, which will be followed by in-loco inspections at various housing projects in Polokwane.
Together with the Deputy Minister Tandi Mahambehlala, MECs of Human Settlements and Executive Mayors, Minister Simelane will also relaunch the Title Deeds Friday Campaign by handing over title deeds to senior citizens between 60 and 70 years old. This is part of the 2025 Women’s Month celebration and commemoration of the 1956 Women’s March to the Union Buildings against the pass laws. The handover will precede the Minister’s meeting with MECs and Executive Mayors (MinMEC) to take place in Polokwane.
The two-day programme is as follows:
Day one
Activity 1: Walkabout at Annadale Social Housing Project
Date: Thursday, 07 August 2025
Time: 9:00 Venue: Annadale Extension 2
Activity 2: -In-loco inspection at Asbestos Removal Project
Date: Thursday, 7 August 2025
Time: 10h00
Venue: Extension 44, Polokwane
Day Two
Activity 1: Door-to-door handover of title deeds to senior citizens
Date: Friday, 08 August 2025
Time: 9h00
Venue: Seshego, Extension 133
Activity 2:
Community engagement and handover of title deeds handover
Date: Friday, 08 August 2025
Time: 09h30
Venue: Sports ground, Seshego, Extension 133
Enquiries: Tsekiso Machike, Spokesperson to the Minister
Cell: 077 410 5050
E-mail: Tsekiso.machike@dhs.gov.za
#ServiceDeliveryZA
