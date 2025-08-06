Water and Sanitation on collection of media accreditation for African Union -AIP Water Investment Summit

Members of the media who have successfully applied for accreditation to cover the African Union-AIP Water Investment Summit scheduled to take place from 13 to 15 August 2025 at the Cape Town International Convention Centre (CTICC) in Cape Town, Western Cape are advised to collect their accreditation.

Details of the media accreditation collection are as follows:

Date: 11&12 August 2025

Time: 08:30-17:00

Venue: CTICC 1- Room 2.4

Required Documents for collection:

Valid ID/passport

A press card or letter of assignment on a media house letterhead

A Media Centre has been set up for use by members of the media for the duration of the event, located at CTICC 2, Daisy Room, 1st floor.

NB: Members of the media are requested to bring their own earphones for language translation during open sessions of the Summit.

For further information on the programme, sessions and speakers of the Summit, please visit AIP Water Investment Summit 2025 - Africa Water Investment Program.

For Media Accreditation inquiries please contact:

Government Communications (GCIS)

Ms Mpho Phatudi

Cell: +27 79 605 2659

E-mail: mphop@gcis.gov.za

For Media Inquiries please contact:

The RSA Department of Water and Sanitation Spokesperson

Ms Wisane Mavasa

Cell: +27 60 561 8935

E-mail: mavasaw@dws.gov.za

Head of Communications, Global Water Partnership Southern Africa (AIP Secretariat)

Ms Teresa Chirwa-Ndanga

E-mail: teresa.chirwa-ndanga@gwpsaf.org

#GovZAUpdates

