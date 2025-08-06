Science,Technology and Innovation on launch of 2025 National Science Week

Hundreds of learners and parents attended the official launch of this year's National Science Week (NSW), which took place at the Tshwane University of Technology (TUT) main campus in Pretoria West on Saturday, 4 August. The Minister of Science, Technology and Innovation, Prof. Blade Nzimande launched the annual event under the theme, "Science, technology and innovation are for everyone".

The theme underscores the notion that science should be inclusive, accessible and relevant to all South Africans, regardless of age, gender, language or location.

"Through strategic partnerships and community engagement, we have ensured that science is no longer confined to laboratories or lecture halls, but brought directly to our people in townships, rural areas, schools and public spaces," said the Minister during his address to the learners.

This year marks 25 years since the introduction of NSW in 2000. What began as a modest initiative celebrated in just three provinces has evolved into a national movement which, from next year, will be a month long.

"In 2026, National Science Week will expand into National Science Month – a celebration designed to deepen public engagement and provide more time and space for meaningful interaction with science and innovation," said the Minister.

The 2025 programme featured over 100 exhibitions, interactive demonstrations and presentations by leading scientists, engineers, and science communicators. But at the heart of this event were learners – the future innovators, researchers and problem-solvers of our nation.

This year, over 60 organisations – from universities and science councils to technical and vocational education and training colleges, nongovernmental organisations and private sector partners – are conducting activities at multiple locations nationwide.

The Minister announced that the Department of Science, Technology and Innovation (DSTI) would be scaling up its mobile science lab initiative, which has already brought hands-on science experiences to thousands of learners in remote areas. Building on this success, the DSTI plans to deploy more customised lab vans across the country.

The Minister also added that the Department is also progressing with establishing two types of science centres – a national flagship science centre that will be a world-class facility to serve as a beacon of scientific excellence and public engagement – and a network of local, community-based science centres that will be strategically located to ensure easy access for all, especially in underserved areas.

"It is my vision that each of our nine provinces will have a high-quality science centre before the end of this administration. These centres will not only inspire curiosity but also serve as hubs for innovation, learning and skills development."

The Minister highlighted that the DSTI continues to support the Department of Basic Education's initiative to strengthen mathematics and science in the country. Minister Nzimande had some words of inspiration for the learners gathered at the launch.

"To the learners here today – you are the future. Take full advantage of the knowledge, experiences and opportunities presented during National Science Week. Let curiosity guide you. Let innovation inspire you. And know that a career in science, technology or engineering is not only possible, it is within your reach."

Delivering the welcoming remarks on behalf of TUT, Dr Vathiswa Papu-Zamxaka, Deputy Vice-Chancellor for Research, Innovation and Engagement, reflected on the importance of inclusivity and transformation in science.

"Today, we proudly host this launch in partnership with the DSTI and National Research Foundation-South Africa Agency for Science and Technology Advancement, reaffirming our shared commitment to advancing South Africa's knowledge economy – the driver for growth and development."

She highlighted that this year's NSW theme dispels the myth that black children cannot do maths and science, adding that science, technology and innovation (STI) must be inclusive.

"How can something so accessible be undecipherable for a majority? Science and technology are ubiquitous – so how can you believe that something you interact with so seamlessly and naturally is difficult, challenging, or only for 'smart' people? STI provides the answers to the many challenges that we experience in South Africa. Whether we are talking about unemployment, energy, or water scarcity, they hold the answer to finding solutions. They are key drivers of sustainable development; therefore we need more learners and students taking part in the science, technology, engineering and maths fields to move our country forward."

"Today, we say, STI is for you."

She also highlighted the cutting-edge work that is taking place at TUT across several disciplines.

"I am inspired daily by the groundbreaking work at our university. From our Faculty of Information and Communication Technology's drone pilot training programme with the Agricultural Sector Education Training Authority to our Faculty of Engineering's internationally acclaimed solar vehicle project, we are creating solutions that resonate locally and globally. These efforts reflect our commitment to harnessing technology for the betterment of our communities, our nation, and the continent."

The NSW launch also showcased two high schools that came out on top of a debating competition in Tshwane. The topic was "Artificial Intelligence (AI) has emerged as one of the key drivers of science and technology. Is it an advantage to society or not?" The debate elicited passionate views, with Ekangala Engineering School of Specialisation emerging as the winners, arguing that over 40% of South Africans do not have consistent access to the internet, while access to electricity is still limited and others can't afford smart devices. The learners from Ekangala concluded that AI only benefits the connected elite.

The runner-up, Pretoria Technical High School, argued the advantages of AI, saying the innovation has already demonstrated far-reaching health impacts through detection and diagnostics. They also argued that AI is creating new jobs and can also detect security threats.

The winning school will be hosted on a tour of the Department's STI facilities in various parts of the county, while the runner-up will visit the Council for Scientific and Industrial Research.

Watch a snippet of the debate.

NSW activities will be taking place until 9 August nationwide. For a full list,click here

