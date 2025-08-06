Deputy Minister Kenny Morolong and MDDA Board launch State-of-the-Art Studios in Pretoria, 8 Aug

Deputy Minister in the Presidency, Honourable Kenny Morolong and the Board of the Media Development and Diversity Agency (MDDA) will unveil new state-of-the-art studios at TUT FM and Tshwane FM in Pretoria.

Deputy Minister Morolong will deliver a keynote address at the unveiling of the digitised studios which were made possible by funding from the MDDA as part of its mandate to support community media in Gauteng and across the country.

TUT FM 96.2 is a community radio station based at the Soshanguve South campus of Tshwane University of Technology which broadcasts within a 50km radius to a listenership of 61 000. The station targets youth aged between 15 and 35 and broadcasts in six languages i.e. English, Setswana, Sepedi, IsiZulu, Tshivenda and Xitsonga.

Tshwane FM is the official student radio station of Tshwane University of Technology and broadcasts in a 50km radio across Greater Tshwane, Atteridgeville, Laudium, Mamelodi, Centurion, Midrand and parts of northern Johannesburg on the 93.6 FM frequency.

Event Details:

Date: Friday, 08 August 2025

Time: 10:00

Venue: Tshwane University of Technology, Soshanguve Campus

Enquiries:

Ayabulela Poro

Cell: 073 756 8461

E-mail: ayabulela@mdda.org.za

