North West Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs on trajectory to acquire clean audit opinion

The North West Department Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs is on the right path to acquire an Unqualified Audit outcome with no findings or Clean Audit opinion. This, after the Department received Unqualified Audit opinion for four consecutive years, with no material misstatements.

In the report, the Auditor General has attributed the audit outcome of the Department to the submission of statements that are credible, complete and free of material misstatements which fairly presented the financial performance of the Department.

MEC for Cooperative Governance, Human Settlements and Traditional Affairs, Gaoage Oageng Molapisi said the audit opinion brings the Department closer to acquiring clean audit outcome, however more work still needs to be done.

“As a Department that is supporting municipalities in the province, we must lead by example. We must be counted amongst the departments that are performing well in managing their finances.

We are targeting three (3) municipalities, Moretele Local Municipality as well as Bojanala Platinum and Dr Kenneth Kaunda District Municipalities, to receive clean audit opinion in the next financial year. Therefore we must also count ourselves in and do everything right to achieve it,” remarked MEC Molapisi.

To maintain and further improve its financial performance, the Department will, amongst others, craft an effective post audit plan to deal with all matters raised and strengthen internal control systems. With the plan, we will ensure that every financial transaction done is within the financial prescripts to avoid irregular, wasteful and fruitless expenditure.

The Department has also committed to strengthening its support to municipalities in collaboration with Provincial Treasury, to make sure that they improve their audit opinions by submitting credible, quality-assured financial statements.

Enquiries:

Lerato Gambu

Cell: 076 322 1165

E-mail: lgambu@nwpg.gov.za and lerato.gambu@gmail.com

Dineo Thapelo

Cell: 072 218 2559

E-mail: dthapelo@nwpg.gov.za

#ServiceDeliveryZA