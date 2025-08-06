Aircraft Ground Handling Systems Market Anticipated to Grow at 5.4% CAGR Through 2029: Industry Report

The Business Research Company

How Big Is The Aircraft Ground Handling Systems Market In 2025?

In recent times, the aircraft ground handling systems market has seen significant expansion. It is projected to increase from its size of $176.5 billion in 2024 to a higher value of $186.29 billion in 2025, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.5%. Factors contributing to this growth in the past have been improved customer experience, concerns regarding safety and security, emphasis on operational efficiency, internationalization of air cargo, and advancements in airport infrastructure.

Expectations are high for robust growth in the aircraft ground handling systems market in the coming years. The market is predicted to expand to $230.04 billion by 2029, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.4%. Factors contributing to the projected growth over this period include escalating air passenger numbers, fleet growth, a move towards sustainable methods, the requirement for shorter turnaround times, and infrastructure enhancement. Key trends over the forecast period include the wider use of automated ground handling equipment, an increase in electric and eco-friendly equipment, more sophisticated baggage handling systems, improved safety precautions, and a heightened emphasis on operational effectiveness.

What Are The Key Driving Factors For The Growth Of The Aircraft Ground Handling Systems Market?

The aircraft ground handling systems market is anticipated to expand with the increasing demand for air travel. This mode of travel, which involves the use of airplanes, helicopters, and other aircraft to transport people and goods between different locations, is fueling this growth. It's crucial for airlines to ensure that all operations taking place prior to take-off and post-landing are timely and safe, a guarantee provided by the aircraft's ground handling systems. These systems ascertain flight punctuality and safety for all involved parties. For instance, the International Air Transport Association (IATA), a Canada-based trade association, reported in February 2023 that global total air traffic had spiked by 39.7% as compared to December 2021. Moreover, during the same timeframe, the demand for air traffic among European carriers rose by 46.5%. As such, the escalating demand for air travel is propelling the advancement of the aircraft ground handling systems market.

Who Are The Key Players In The Aircraft Ground Handling Systems Industry?

Major players in the Aircraft Ground Handling Systems Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Cavotec SA

• Textron Inc.

• Air T Inc.

• Alvest Holding SAS

• Fraport AG

• Qatar Airways

• SATS Ltd

• Aviapartner

• Swissport International AG

• The Emirates Group

What Are The Upcoming Trends Of Aircraft Ground Handling Systems Market In The Globe?

Leading businesses in the aircraft ground handling systems sector are innovating new solutions for airfreight operations to secure a competitive advantage in the market. The term airfreight operations encompasses the total process of air-transporting goods or cargo, which includes the planning, coordination, and implementation of numerous tasks linked to the shipment. For example, in May 2023, Etihad Airways, a company based in the UAE, introduced AI-enabled solutions to make airfreight operations straightforward and improve cargo capacity. The AI resources, such as Amplifi for load optimization, Cargo Eye for digitizing real-time cargo data, and Assemble for virtual ULD planning, aim to boost efficiency, unify cargo handling processes and enhance service levels for the clients and partners of Etihad Cargo. This step forms a component of Etihad Cargo's digitization strategy, the goal of which is to establish an information-dense network and provide an unbroken end-to-end experience.

What Segments Are Covered In The Aircraft Ground Handling Systems Market Report?

The aircraft ground handling systems market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Product Type: Passenger Bag Carts, Push Back Tractors, Passenger Boarding Bridges, Tugs and Tractors, Anti-Icing

2) By Technology: Conventional System, Electrical And Hybrid System

3) By System: Aircraft Ground Handling Systems, Cargo Ground Handling Systems, Passenger Ground Handling Systems

4) By Application: Commercial, Military, Other Applications

Subsegments:

1) By Passenger Bag Carts: Standard Passenger Bag Carts, Electric Passenger Bag Carts, Lightweight Passenger Bag Carts

2) By Push Back Tractors: Conventional Push Back Tractors, Remote-Controlled Push Back Tractors, Electric Push Back Tractors

3) By Passenger Boarding Bridges: Fixed Boarding Bridges, Movable Boarding Bridges, Jetway Systems

4) By Tugs And Tractors: Aircraft Tugs, Tow Tractors, Heavy-Duty Tugs

5) By Anti-Icing: De-icing Vehicles, Anti-icing Sprayers, Glycol-Based Anti-Icing Systems

Which Region Is Expected To Lead The Aircraft Ground Handling Systems Market By 2025?

In the 2025 Global Market Report for Aircraft Ground Handling Systems, North America emerged as the leading region in 2024. Meanwhile, the report projects Asia-Pacific to experience the most significant growth rate in the coming period. The report encompasses several regions which include Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

