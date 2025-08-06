Aircraft Galley Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Aircraft Galley Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

The Business Research Company’s Latest Report Explores Market Driver, Trends, Regional Insights - Market Sizing & Forecasts Through 2034” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, August 7, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "Get 30% Off All Global Market Reports With Code ONLINE30 – Stay Ahead Of Trade Shifts, Macroeconomic Trends, And Industry Disruptors

What Is The Aircraft Galley Market Size And Growth?

In the past few years, the size of the aircraft galley market has consistently expanded. The growth is set to continue, escalating from $6.04 billion in 2024 to reach $6.29 billion in 2025, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.1%. Factors contributing to the growth in this historic period includes expansion of the airline industry, emphasis on enhancing passenger comfort and experience, efficient use of space, catering service improvements, and technological advancements in galley equipment.

In the following years, the aircraft galley market is projected to experience consistent expansion. By 2029, it is forecasted to reach $7.58 billion, maintaining a 4.8% compound annual growth rate (CAGR). This progression during the prediction period can be credited to the demand for lightweight solutions, the pursuit for customization and personalization, commitment towards green and sustainable materials, adjusting to evolving travel tendencies, and improved standards for food safety and hygiene. The forecast period will feature major trends such as adaptable and modifiable designs, prioritizing space efficiency, amalgamation of high-end equipment, advanced food presentation and service, with a concentration on ergonomic design and streamlining workflows.

Download a free sample of the aircraft galley market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=10507&type=smp

What Are The Current Leading Growth Drivers For Aircraft Galley Market?

The predicted surge in the number of aircraft is set to fuel the expansion of the aircraft galley market. An aircraft is any vehicle designed to soar through the sky, either by utilizing a static lift or a dynamic lift from an airfoil or by getting direct downward thrust from its engines. Aircraft galleys are the sections within these vehicles where food is stored, made ready, and put in carts for passenger delivery. For instance, reports by the International Air Transport Association (IATA), based in Canada, from June 2024, reveal that there were 1,378 aircraft delivered in 2023, reflecting an 11% rise from 2022. The same year also saw a considerable increase in new aircraft orders, adding 5,000 to a record backlog of 17,000 aircraft. As such, the escalating tally of aircraft will spur the growth of the aircraft galley market.

Which Companies Are Currently Leading In The Aircraft Galley Market?

Major players in the Aircraft Galley Global Market Report 2025 include:

• JAMCO Corporation

• Safran SA

• Diehl Stiftung & Co. KG

• AIM Altitude Holding Limited

• Zodiac Aerosystems SAS

• Raytheon Technologies Corporation

• Aerolux Ltd.

• United Technologies Corporation

• Bucher Leichtbau AG

• Commercial Aircraft Equipment

What Are The Main Trends, Positively Impacting The Growth Of Aircraft Galley Market?

Leading businesses in the aircraft galley market are focusing on product innovation, for example, auto-data transmission, to boost maintenance proficiency, minimize inactivity, and enhance the airline services' overall operational productivity. The technology of auto-data transmission focuses on the uninterrupted exchange of data between devices or systems without the need for manual effort, offering instant updates and enhanced process efficiency. For example, in June 2023, connected galley inserts were introduced, a wireless connectivity solution that facilitates automatic data transmission to maintenance staff. This advancement permits quick detection of device-specific problems, significantly reducing maintenance time. By leveraging artificial intelligence and big data, this system can evaluate data to assist informed decision making.

How Is The Aircraft Galley Market Segmented?

The aircraft galley market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: Standard Galley, Modular Galley, Customized Galley

2) By Fit: Line Fit, Retro Fit

3) By Galley Inserts: Electrical, Non-Electrical

4) By Application: Aviation, Military

Subsegments:

1) By Standard Galley: Single-Aisle Standard Galley, Twin-Aisle Standard Galley

2) By Modular Galley: Pre-Configured Modular Galley, Customizable Modular Galley

3) By Customized Galley: Fully Customized Galley, Semi-Customized Galley

View the full aircraft galley market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/aircraft-galley-global-market-report

Which Is The Dominating Region For The Aircraft Galley Market?

In 2024, North America held the topmost position in the aircraft galley market. However, the region anticipated to experience the most rapid growth throughout the forecast period, according to the Global Aircraft Galley Market Report 2025, is Asia-Pacific. A broad coverage of regions is included in the report, featuring Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, North America, the Middle East, and Africa.

Browse Through More Reports Similar to the Global Aircraft Galley Market 2025, By The Business Research Company

Hydrogen Aircraft Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/hydrogen-aircraft-global-market-report

Military Transport Aircraft Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/military-transport-aircraft-global-market-report

Firefighting Aircraft Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/firefighting-aircraft-global-market-report

Speak With Our Expert:

Saumya Sahay

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Asia +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Europe +44 7882 955267

Email: saumyas@tbrc.info

The Business Research Company - www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com

Follow Us On:

• LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company"

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.