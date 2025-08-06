Automotive Active Hood Lifter Market - Opportunities, Share, Growth and Competitive Analysis and Forecast 2029

The Business Research Company

What Is The Forecast For The Automotive Active Hood Lifter Market From 2024 To 2029?

The market size for the automotive active hood lifter industry has seen a significant increase in recent times. It is predicted to rise from $1.14 billion in 2024 to $1.23 billion in 2025, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.7%. This previous growth can be attributed to factors such as urbanization, the increase in electric vehicles, the surge in vehicles fitted with advanced systems, the growth in legislative support, and the decrease in insurance premiums.

What Are The Core Growth Drivers Shaping The Future Of The Automotive Active Hood Lifter Market?

The increasing focus on the safety of pedestrians is likely to fuel the expansion of the automotive active hood lifter market. Pedestrian safety pertains to the precautions taken to ensure pedestrians can safely traverse and be shielded from accidents and injuries on the roads. The surge in concern for pedestrian safety is linked to elements like urbanization, rising traffic, and escalating pedestrian death rates. The active hood lifter in automobiles boosts pedestrian safety by autonomously elevating the hood when it detects a collision. This action reduces the force impact on the pedestrian and decreases the occurrence of head injuries. For example, in September 2024, the UK-based Department for Transport (DfT) issued the Road Casualties in Great Britain: Pedestrian Factsheet, 2023, which reported that pedestrian fatality rates had increased by 5.19%, going up from 385 in 2022 to 405 in 2023. As such, the automotive active hood lifter market's growth is being propelled by the mounting concern for pedestrian safety.

Which Companies Are Currently Leading In The Automotive Active Hood Lifter Market?

Major players in the Automotive Active Hood Lifter Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Toyota Motor Corporation

• General Motors Company

• Robert Bosch GmbH

• Continental AG

• Magna International Inc.

• Voestalpine AG

• Parker-Hannifin Corporation

• Emerson Electric Co.

• Autoliv Inc.

• SMC Corporation

What Are The Top Trends In The Automotive Active Hood Lifter Industry?

Leading corporations within the automotive active hood lifter market are placing emphasis on incorporating progressive systems like pyrotechnic systems. These systems bolster safety by swiftly and efficiently unfolding the hood during a collision. A pyrotechnic system represents a safety mechanism using regulated explosive charges for activating or deploying elements promptly in emergency situations such as inflating airbags or hoisting a car's hood when an accident occurs. In the context of automotive applications, pyrotechnic systems aim to elevate safety through initiating fast reactions that minimize injuries or damages. As an example, in November 2023, Tesla, Inc., an American automotive firm, launched the Active Hood safety scheme for the Model 3, with the goal of lessening head injuries for pedestrians and cyclists during accidents. Armed with numerous front-oriented sensors, the scheme detects impacts when the car is moving between 30 and 52 km/h, automatically lifting the hood to curb the harshness of injuries.

Comparative Analysis Of Leading Automotive Active Hood Lifter Market Segments

The automotive active hood liftermarket covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Product: Mechanical, Pyrotechnic

2) By Vehicle: Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles

3) By Distribution Channel: Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM), Aftermarket

Subsegments:

1) By Mechanical: Spring-Loaded Mechanical Hood Lifters, Hydraulic-Assisted Mechanical Hood Lifters, Cable-Driven Mechanical Hood Lifters

2) By Pyrotechnic: Single-Stage Pyrotechnic Hood Lifters, Multi-Stage Pyrotechnic Hood Lifters, Advanced Sensor-Integrated Pyrotechnic Hood Lifters

View the full automotive active hood lifter market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/automotive-active-hood-lifter-global-market-report

Which Regions Are Dominating The Automotive Active Hood Lifter Market Landscape?

In 2024, Asia-Pacific held the leading position in the automotive active hood lifter global market as depicted in the report for 2025, and is expected to continue its growth. The report includes a comprehensive coverage of all regions including Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, in addition to Asia-Pacific.

