Automotive 4D Imaging Radar Market: Future Demand and Top Key Players Analysis | 2029

What Is The Expected Cagr For The Automotive 4D Imaging Radar Market Through 2025?

The expansion of the automotive 4D imaging radar market has been exponential in recent times. The market size is predicted to surge from $0.12 billion in 2024 to approximately $0.23 billion in 2025, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 92.4%. Factors contributing to this dramatic growth during the historical period include a heightened emphasis on data privacy and security in radar systems, growing consumer demand for radar-based gesture recognition systems, an increase in the use of radar sensors in unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), and prevalent use of automotive radar for vehicle-to-everything (V2X) communication.

What Are The Key Factors Driving Growth In The Automotive 4D Imaging Radar Market?

The rising need for advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) is set to fuel the expansion of the automotive 4D imaging radar market in the future. ADAS are electronic systems that leverage sensors, cameras, and artificial intelligence to support drivers in driving and parking operations, thereby boosting vehicle safety and driving efficiency. 4D imaging radar is capable of detecting objects in various dimensions, thus offering a more comprehensive view of the surroundings. This technology aids ADAS in pinpointing and tracking vehicles, pedestrians, and hurdles. As an illustration, in October 2024, the MITRE Corporation, a Non-profit organization based in the US, reported that by the year of the 2023 model, 10 out of 14 ADAS features had achieved over 50% market penetration, with five features going beyond 90%. In contrast, not a single ADAS feature had hit the 75% penetration mark. Consequently, the escalating demand for ADAS is propelling the growth of the automotive 4D imaging radar market.

What Are The Top Players Operating In The Automotive 4D Imaging Radar Market?

Major players in the Automotive 4D Imaging Radar Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Panasonic Corporation

• Denso Corporation

• Magna International Inc.

• ZF Friedrichshafen AG

• Continental AG

• Valeo S.A.

• Aptiv PLC

• Analog Devices Inc.

• Autoliv Inc.

• Velodyne Lidar Inc.

What Are The Major Trends That Will Shape The Automotive 4D Imaging Radar Market In The Future?

Major businesses in the automotive 4D imaging radar market are concentrating on creating technologically superior solutions, such as SAIC's high-resolution imaging radar, to meet multiple important industry demands. This high-resolution imaging radar from SAIC is widely used in military surveillance, disaster reaction, autonomous vehicles, and infrastructure and environmental observation. For instance, Germany's tech firm, ZF Friedrichshafen AG, put out its latest 4D Imaging Radar in December 2022, in collaboration with SAIC Motor Corporation for SAIC's R-Series electric vehicles. This advanced radar system comes with 192 channels and delivers 16 fold the resolution of standard automotive radars, offering accurate detection of vehicle surroundings in four dimensions: range, speed, horizontal angle, and height. Tailored to increase safety and support semi-automatic to fully automatic driving capabilities, the 4D Imaging Radar notably heightens the ability to navigate intricate driving situations. The unveiling of this advanced radar underscores ZF's dedication to the progression of sensing technologies in the automotive sector, positioning the firm as a forerunner in the radar market for automated driving applications.

Comprehensive Segment-Wise Insights Into The Automotive 4D Imaging Radar Market

The automotive 4d imaging radarmarket covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: Multiple-Input Multiple-Output (MIMO) Chip Cascade, Radar Chipset

2) By Level Of Automation: Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS), Autonomous Vehicles (AV)

3) By Range: Short-Range Radar, Medium And Long Range Radar

4) By Frequency: 24 GHz To 24.25 GHz, 21 GHz To 26 GHz, 76 GHz To 77 GHz, 77 GHz To 81 GHz

5) By Application: Collision Avoidance And Autonomous Emergency Braking, Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC), Blind Spot Detection And Lane Change Assistance

Subsegments:

1) By Multiple-Input Multiple-Output (MIMO) Chip Cascade: MIMO Radar Systems, Integrated MIMO Chip Solutions

2) By Radar Chipset: Monolithic Integrated Circuit (IC) Chipsets, Discrete Component Chipsets

View the full automotive 4d imaging radar market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/automotive-4d-imaging-radar-global-market-report

Global Automotive 4D Imaging Radar Market - Regional Insights

In the 2024 Automotive 4D Imaging Radar Global Market Report, North America emerged as the leading region. However, the report projects Asia-Pacific to witness the most rapid growth in the coming years. The report covers multiple regions: Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

