Carbohydrase Market Poised to Hit USD 9.7 Billion, Driven by Manufacturers Seeking Efficiency and Sustainability

Carbohydrase market is forecast to nearly double by 2035, driven by manufacturer demand for sustainable solutions, clean labels, and improved efficiency.

NEWARK, DE, UNITED STATES, August 6, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global carbohydrase market is on a robust growth trajectory, projected to surge from an estimated $4.5 billion in 2025 to $9.7 billion by 2035. This remarkable expansion, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.0%, is being fueled by a strategic shift among manufacturers. Across diverse industries, companies are increasingly recognizing carbohydrase enzymes not just as an ingredient, but as a crucial solution to key challenges in production, sustainability, and consumer demand.

Manufacturers today face immense pressure to deliver high-quality, cost-effective, and environmentally friendly products. This is where carbohydrase comes in. These powerful biocatalysts are adept at breaking down complex carbohydrates into simpler sugars, a fundamental process that unlocks greater efficiency and functionality in everything from food and beverage production to biofuel generation. Their ability to enhance product quality while simultaneously aligning with the clean-label trend is driving widespread adoption.

Microbial Innovation: The Engine of Market Dominance

The most significant driver of this growth is the microbial segment, which is projected to capture a commanding 55.6% of the market by 2025. This dominance is a direct result of the benefits microbial fermentation offers to manufacturers. Bacteria and fungi, as microbial sources, provide rapid growth cycles, genetic adaptability, and high enzyme yields, making production both highly scalable and cost-effective.

For manufacturers, this translates to a reliable and abundant supply of enzymes. The versatility of microbial enzymes, coupled with their ability to function under varied pH and temperature conditions, makes them an ideal choice for large-scale industrial applications. Furthermore, as companies strive to reduce their reliance on animal-based products and meet increasingly stringent regulatory standards, the sustainability and compliance of microbial sources position them as the clear market leader.

Application Insights: Delivering Tangible Results for Manufacturers

Carbohydrase is providing specific, measurable solutions in critical application areas. For example, in the animal nutrition sector, demand for carbohydrase grew by a notable 19% in 2025, particularly in the poultry and swine segments. This surge is driven by feed producers seeking to optimize costs and performance. Tailored carbohydrase blends are being used to improve starch digestibility, which has been shown to cut feed costs by up to 8% and improve feed conversion ratios by as much as 14%. The development of thermostable variants, which can withstand high-temperature processing like pelleting, has been a key factor, with these versions accounting for over one-third of new installations.

The rise of the clean label movement is another major catalyst. Sales of carbohydrase for bakery applications increased by 23% in 2025 as bakeries looked for alternatives to chemical additives. In Europe, manufacturers are using maltogenic amylases to replace chemical softeners, improving crumb resilience and extending shelf life while simplifying ingredient lists. In North America, artisans are adopting fungal-derived carbohydrase to create low-sugar breads, while frozen dough producers are using liquid carbohydrase to extend freeze-thaw cycles by 17%. These applications demonstrate how enzymes enable product innovation while meeting consumer demand for healthier, less-processed foods.

The food and beverage sector is also the largest application area, poised to hold 46.1% of the market by 2025. This is due to the broad utility of carbohydrases in improving everything from sweetness and dough handling to flavor profiles and shelf life. As consumer preferences continue to shift towards functional and non-synthetic ingredients, this segment will remain a dynamic area for manufacturers to explore.

Regional Growth Hotspots and Key Players

The market’s growth is not uniform, with specific regions demonstrating exceptional potential. China is leading the charge with a standout CAGR of 10.8%, driven by high demand in both animal feed and industrial food processing. Government policies there are actively incentivizing the use of enzymes in clean-label food segments, creating a fertile ground for market expansion.

India follows closely with a projected 10.0% CAGR, fueled by a rapidly expanding food and beverage manufacturing sector. In this region, smaller and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) are increasingly adopting enzyme solutions to meet export quality standards, while public sector R&D is focusing on developing new thermostable variants.

In Europe, Germany is a key growth hub with a 9.2% CAGR, buoyed by strong demand for clean-label and reduced-sugar formulations. Strict EU regulations favor non-GMO enzyme products, and new biotech partnerships are creating high-purity offerings for the pharmaceutical and nutraceutical sectors. The United States, while growing at a slower 6.8% CAGR, is a critical market for advancements in bioethanol production and health-driven food categories, where enzymes are being used to create functional ingredients and sports nutrition blends.

The competitive landscape is led by major players like Novozymes, which holds a significant market share with its extensive portfolio. AB Enzymes and DSM are strong in the European market, while DuPont and Amano Enzymes maintain robust positions in North America and Asia. Emerging players, such as Biocatalysts Ltd. and Green Enzymes, are gaining traction by innovating in microbial strain engineering and sustainable bioprocessing. This dynamic environment, as evidenced by a recent strategic partnership by AB Enzymes to provide solutions for the pulp and paper industry in Asia, highlights the ongoing commitment to innovation and expansion.

As manufacturers continue to prioritize efficiency, cost reduction, and consumer-centric solutions, the carbohydrase market is set to become an indispensable component of modern industrial processes, driving growth and shaping a more sustainable future.

