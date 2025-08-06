Automatic Fare Collection System Market 2025: Growth, Trends, and Forecasts Up to 2029 – Global Insights & Outlook

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Automatic Fare Collection System Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

The Business Research Company’s Latest Report Explores Market Driver, Trends, Regional Insights - Market Sizing & Forecasts Through 2034” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, August 7, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "Get 30% Off All Global Market Reports With Code ONLINE30 – Stay Ahead Of Trade Shifts, Macroeconomic Trends, And Industry Disruptors

How Much Is The Automatic Fare Collection System Market Worth?

In recent times, the market size for the automatic fare collection system has seen robust growth. It is projected to escalate from $10.75 billion in 2024 to $12.1 billion in 2025, realizing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.5%. The historical growth has been driven by several factors including improved boarding efficiency and speed, minimization of fare evasion and revenue leakage, enhanced passenger convenience, integration with various modes of transport, and the ability to gather data for operational insights.

The market size for the automatic fare collection system has seen considerable growth lately. It is projected to rise from $10.75 billion in 2024 to $12.1 billion in 2025, marking a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 12.5%. The historical growth in this market has been propelled by factors such as improved efficiency and boarding speed, minimizing revenue leakage and fare evasion, ameliorating passenger comfort, integrating with different modes of transportation, and gathering data for receiving operational insights.

Download a free sample of the automatic fare collection system market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=13807&type=smp

What Are The Factors Driving The Automatic Fare Collection System Market?

The expansion of the automatic fare collection system market is likely to be fueled by the growing proliferation of smartphones. A smartphone, which integrates the utilities of a conventional cell phone and a computer, is employed in automatic fare collection systems. Their usage promotes transactions that are both cashless and contactless, boosting the efficacy, ease of use, and user experience of public transport. For example, Pew Research Center, an American think tank, stated in January 2024 that the total percentage of adults in the United States in possession of a smartphone increased from 85% in 2021 to 90% in 2023. Consequently, this escalating smartphone penetration is a significant factor in driving the growth of the automatic fare collection system market.

Who Are The Major Players In The Automatic Fare Collection System Market?

Major players in the Automatic Fare Collection System Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Sony Corporation

• Siemens AG

• Thales Group

• NXP Semiconductors

• Atos SE

• Seiko Epson Corporation

• Singapore Technologies Engineering Ltd

• OMRON Corporation

• Gaoxin Modern

• KML Technology Group Ltd.

What Are The Key Trends And Market Opportunities In The Automatic Fare Collection System Sector?

Leading firms in the automatic fare collection system market are concentrating on technological advancements like automatic fare collection systems to increase operational efficiency, enrich passenger experience, and generate new revenue channels. Automatic Fare Collection (AFC) systems are technical solutions utilised in public transit networks to automate fare payment by travelers. For example, the Metropolitan Atlanta Rapid Transit Authority (MARTA), a metro system based in Georgia, unveiled its latest automatic fare collection system in October 2023. The innovative system enables passengers to pay directly at the fare gate through credit or debit cards and mobile wallets, bypassing the need for conventional vending machines. It includes various features designed to enhance passenger convenience and maximize operational efficiency, such as multiple payment options and integrated contactless payment.

Which Segment Accounted For The Largest Automatic Fare Collection System Market Share?

The automatic fare collection systemmarket covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Component: Hardware, Software

2) By Technology: Smart Card, Magnetic Stripe, Near-Field Communication (NFC), Optical Character Recognition (OCR)

3) By Application: Railways And Transportation, Parking, Entertainment, Other Applications

Subsegments:

1) By Hardware: Ticket Vending Machines, Smart Cards, Turnstiles, Mobile Payment Devices, Fare Gates

2) By Software: Fare Management Software, Reporting And Analytics Software, Integration Software, Mobile Applications, Cloud-Based Software Solutions

View the full automatic fare collection system market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/automatic-fare-collection-system-global-market-report

What Are The Regional Trends In The Automatic Fare Collection System Market?

In 2024, the automatic fare collection (AFC) system market was dominated by the Asia-Pacific region. The 2025 global market report for the AFC system forecasts its growth and covers several regions, specifically Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

Browse Through More Reports Similar to the Global Automatic Fare Collection System Market 2025, By The Business Research Company

Automatic Identification And Data Capture Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/automatic-identification-and-data-capture-global-market-report

Automatic Content Recognition Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/automatic-content-recognition-global-market-report

Automatic Environmental Control Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/automatic-environmental-control-global-market-report

Speak With Our Expert:

Saumya Sahay

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Asia +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Europe +44 7882 955267

Email: saumyas@tbrc.info

The Business Research Company - www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com

Follow Us On:

• LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company"

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.