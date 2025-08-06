Automatic Emergency Braking Market to Reach $66.81 Billion by 2029 with 11.5% CAGR

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Automatic Emergency Braking Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

What Is The Automatic Emergency Braking Market Size And Growth?

In the past few years, there has been a rapid expansion in the market size of automatic emergency braking. Projected growth rates indicate an increase from $38.64 billion in 2024 to $43.24 billion in 2025, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.9%. Contributing factors to the growth experienced in the historical period include increased traffic congestion, vehicle-to-vehicle communication integration, urbanization processes, the advent of vehicle electrification, and environmental apprehensions.

What Are The Current Leading Growth Drivers For Automatic Emergency Braking Market?

An increase in road accidents is anticipated to fuel the expansion of the automatic emergency braking market. Road accidents are defined as any incident involving at least one moving vehicle on a road open to the public, public or private, resulting in injury or death to at least one person. The causes contributing to the rise in road accidents include increased distractions while driving, faster vehicle speeds, and substandard infrastructure. Automatic emergency braking aids in reducing road accidents by automatically activating brakes to prevent accidents or lessen their impact. AEB systems utilize sensors such as radar, cameras, or LiDAR to continuously oversee potential collision hazards on the road. For example, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, a government agency based in the US, reported in August 2022 that traffic accidents resulted in the deaths of 9,560 individuals in the first quarter of 2022. This is a 7% increase from the 8,935 fatalities reported during the same time frame in 2021. Consequently, the escalating number of road accidents is boosting the growth of the automatic emergency braking market.

Which Companies Are Currently Leading In The Automatic Emergency Braking Market?

Major players in the Automatic Emergency Braking Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Volkswagen AG

• Toyota Motor Corporation

• Ford Motor Company

• Mercedes-Benz

• General Motors Company

• Bayerische Motoren Werke AG (BMW)

• Honda Motor Co. Ltd.

• Hyundai Motor Company

• Robert Bosch GmbH

• Hitachi Automotives Systems Ltd.

What Are The Main Trends, Positively Impacting The Growth Of Automatic Emergency Braking Market?

Prominent firms in the automatic emergency braking market are shifting their attention to the creation of fresh solutions, such as comprehensive technology, in order to raise their market profits. Such technology is incorporated into the AEB systems in the automotive sector, improving the vehicle's proficiency to identify and evade potential crashes with other vehicles, cyclists, and pedestrians crossing in a diagonal path. For example, in July 2024, a vehicle producer from China, Nio Inc., launched its newest software revision, the Banyan 2.6.5 CN system. This revision is dedicated to incorporating elevated artificial intelligence technologies into crucial safety components, particularly Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB) and navigational systems. The revision also amplifies NIO's Navigate on Pilot Plus (NOP+) service, facilitating superior navigation in numerous driving conditions. The objective of this enhancement is to deliver a more secure and smoother driving encounter.

How Is The Automatic Emergency Braking Market Segmented?

The automatic emergency brakingmarket covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: Forward Collision Warning, Dynamic Brake Support, Crash Imminent Braking

2) By Brake: Disc, Drum

3) By Application: Passenger Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles

Subsegments:

1) By Forward Collision Warning: Radar-Based Forward Collision Warning, Camera-Based Forward Collision Warning, LiDAR-Based Forward Collision Warning

2) By Dynamic Brake Support: Dynamic Brake Assist for Pedestrian Detection, Dynamic Brake Assist For Vehicle Collision, Adaptive Brake Support For Various Speeds

3) By Crash Imminent Braking: Full Braking For Imminent Collisions, Partial Braking For Collision Mitigation, Pedestrian Impact Prevention

Which Is The Dominating Region For The Automatic Emergency Braking Market?

In the Automatic Emergency Braking Global Market Report 2025, Asia-Pacific was documented as the leading region in 2024. North America, on the other hand, is projected to witness the fastest growth for the forthcoming period. The report covers a comprehensive list of regions that include Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

