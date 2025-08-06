Hydrazine Market, Growth Factors, Opportunities, Ongoing Trends and Forecast, 2030

Hydrazine Industry Trends

Hydrazine Industry Trends

The global hydrazine market is projected to reach $806.09 million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4.71% from 2021 to 2030.

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, August 6, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global hydrazine market generated $510.95 million in 2020, and is projected to reach $806.09 million by 2030, witnessing a CAGR of 4.7% from 2021 to 2030. The report provides a detailed analysis of changing market dynamics, top segments, value chain, key investment pockets, regional scenario, and competitive landscape.

Download Sample PDF (141 Pages PDF with Insights): https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/1875

Increase in need for agrochemicals and rise in demand for high-quality agricultural products drive the growth of the global hydrazine market. However, presence of extreme toxicity in hydrazine that can cause seizures & tumors and various environmental and industry regulations imposed by the National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health restrain the market to some extent. On the other hand, rise in demand for polymer foams from the polymer industry presents new opportunities in the upcoming years.

The report offers detailed segmentation of the global hydrazine market based on product type, application, and region.

Based on application, the blowing agent segment held the largest market share in 2020, holding nearly one-third of the total market share, and is expected to continue its leadership status during the forecast period. The report also analyzes the segments including water treatment, agrochemicals, pharmaceuticals, and others.

Have Any Query? Ask Our Expert : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/1875

Based on region, Asia-Pacific contributed to the highest share in terms of revenue in 2020, holding more than one-third of the total market share, and is estimated to continue its dominant share by 2030. Moreover, the same region is projected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 5.6% during the forecast period. Other regions discussed in the report include North America, Europe, and LAMEA.

Leading players of the global hydrazine market analyzed in the research include Arkema Inc., Bayer AG, Fisons plc, Arrow Fine Chemicals, Arch Chemicals, Inc., Nippon Carbide Industries Co. Inc., Japan Finechem Company, Inc., Lanxess AG, Lansdowne Chemicals, and Hidkim.

Access Full Summary Report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/hydrazine-market

David Correa
Allied Market Research
+ + + 1 800-792-5285
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
Facebook
YouTube
X

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Hydrazine Market, Growth Factors, Opportunities, Ongoing Trends and Forecast, 2030

Distribution channels: Agriculture, Farming & Forestry Industry, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

Contact
David Correa
Allied Market Research
+ + + 1 800-792-5285
Company/Organization
Allied Analytics LLP
102, A-3, E-Space IT Park, Wadgaon Sheri
Pune, 411014
India
+91 77559 33377
Visit Newsroom
More From This Author
Silica Sol Market Size, Shares, Business Growth and Upcoming Trends Forecast by 2031
Honeycomb Paper Market Accelerating Growth with Future Market Size Strategies and Tactics
Wood Preservative Market Global Rising Demand & Huge Scope Till 2033
View All Stories From This Author