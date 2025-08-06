The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Natural Gas Market is Projected to Increase at a CAGR of 7.2% Through 2025-2029

It will grow to $1951.63 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.2%.” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, August 7, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "Get 30% Off All Global Market Reports With Code ONLINE30 – Stay Ahead Of Trade Shifts, Macroeconomic Trends, And Industry Disruptors

What Is The Projected Market Size & Growth Rate Of The Natural Gas Market?

In recent years, the natural gas market size has experienced robust growth. The market's value is projected to rise from $1384.33 billion in 2024 to $1478.66 billion in 2025, translating to a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.8%. Factors such as electricity generation, industrial uses, home and business heating, transportation fuel, and the demand in emerging markets have propelled the growth during the historic period.

The forecasted increase in the natural gas market, which is expected to reach $1951.63 billion by 2029 with a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 7.2%, signifies a substantial growth in the coming years. This projected development can be linked to the growing shift towards cleaner energy, enlargement of the power generation sector, industrial sector advancement, development in infrastructure, and global economic trends. The forecasted period also indicates dominant trends such as worldwide infrastructure development for gas transportation, amplified utilization of natural gas in industrial procedures, the use of natural gas in the transportation sector, market trends influenced by shale gas extraction, and the amalgamation of renewable natural gas (RNG).

Download a free sample of the natural gas market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=2104&type=smp

What Is The Crucial Factor Driving The Global Natural Gas Market?

The natural gas market is experiencing growth due to a surge in global economic activity, increased electricity consumption, and a surge in refined petroleum usage from emerging economies. This trend is anticipated to fuel the market in the future. The broader use of the electric power sector is projected to stimulate the growth of the natural gas market in the future. The electric power sector encompasses power plants that offer services via electricity production, transmission, and distribution. Steam and gas turbines use natural gas to generate electricity, providing a more cost-effective method to produce electricity. For example, the global demand for gas is predicted to grow by over 2.5% in 2024. As a result, the booming usage of the electric power sector is propelling the natural gas market's expansion.

Who Are The Emerging Players In The Natural Gas Market?

Major players in the Natural Gas Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Sinopec Group

• China National Petroleum Company

• Exxon Mobil Corporation

• PetroChina Co. Ltd.

• Royal Dutch Shell plc

• TotalEnergies SE

• Chevron Corporation

• Equinor ASA

• Gazprom

• Eni S.p.A.

What Are The Key Trends Shaping The Natural Gas Industry?

Companies involved in the extraction of crude oil and natural gas are channeling substantial capital towards renewable energy to enhance sustainability in their extraction processes from oil fields. The production of crude oil and natural gas is energy-demanding and therefore relies heavily on renewable technologies like solar, wind, biomass, and geothermal. These technologies are not only cost-effective but also emit fewer pollutants, a trend that is increasingly prominent in the global natural gas market.

What Segments Are Covered In The Natural Gas Market Report?

The natural gasmarket covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: Transport, Industrial, Electric Power, and Other Types

2) By Source: Associated Gas, Non Associated Gas, Unconventional Sources

3) By End User: Light Duty Vehicles, Medium Or Heavy Duty Buses, Medium Or Heavy Duty Trucks

Subsegments:

1) By Transport: Compressed Natural Gas (CNG), Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG), Natural Gas Vehicles (NGVs)

2) By Industrial: Natural Gas for Manufacturing Processes, Natural Gas for Chemical Production, Natural Gas for Heating and Power

3) By Electric Power: Natural Gas Power Plants, Combined Cycle Gas Turbine (CCGT) Power Plants, Natural Gas for Grid Stability

4) By Other Types: Residential Use (Heating, Cooking), Natural Gas for Agriculture (Fertilizers, Heating Greenhouses), Natural Gas as Feedstock in Various Industries

View the full natural gas market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/natural-gas-global-market-report

Which Region Is Projected To Hold The Largest Market Share In The Global Natural Gas Market?

In 2024, the Asia-Pacific region dominated the global natural gas market. The Natural Gas Global Market Report 2025 encompasses regions such as Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

Browse Through More Reports Similar to the Global Natural Gas Market 2025, By The Business Research Company

Liquefied Natural Gas Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/liquefied-natural-gas-global-market-report

Automotive Natural Gas Vehicle Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/automotive-natural-gas-vehicle-global-market-report

Industrial And Commercial Natural Gas Distribution Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/industrial-and-commercial-natural-gas-distribution-global-market-report

Speak With Our Expert:

Saumya Sahay

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Asia +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Europe +44 7882 955267

Email: saumyas@tbrc.info

The Business Research Company - www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com

Follow Us On:

• LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company"

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.