Modular Gas Processing Plant Market to Reach US $1.79 Billion by 2029

It will grow to $1.8 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.4%.

What Is The Estimated Industry Size Of Modular Gas Processing Plant Market?

Recent years have seen notable growth in the modular gas processing plant market, expanding from $1.26 billion in 2024 to an estimated $1.35 billion in 2025, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.2%. This historical growth trend has been spurred on by factors such as an upturn in exploration and production of natural gas, extensive global industrial activities, increased investment in energy infrastructure initiatives, economic progression in developing markets, the enhanced availability of financial options including project finance and investment funds, and a heightened focus on the production of green hydrogen.

The market for modular gas processing plants is predicted to exhibit impressive growth in the coming years, with estimated values expected to reach $1.8 billion by 2029, at a 7.4% compound annual growth rate. This expected growth can be credited to factors such as rising worldwide energy consumption, intensifying environmental regulations, stricter rules for gas processing in addition to the growing popularity of biogas as a renewable energy source. Other influencing factors include the expansion of the liquid natural gas (LNG) export sector and concerted worldwide efforts to enhance energy use efficiency. Key trends to look out for within this period include innovations in the modular gas processing sector, infrastructural development projects currently underway, incorporation of cutting-edge technologies like IoT and AI in modular gas processing plants, perpetual breakthroughs in modular technology, and the inception of hybrid gas processing solutions.

What Are The Major Factors Driving The Modular Gas Processing Plant Global Market Growth?

The growth of the modular gas processing plant market in the future is anticipated to be driven by the rising demand for natural gas. Natural gas, a fossil fuel primarily made up of methane (CH₄) and other hydrocarbons, is created from ancient marine organisms that have been buried under layers of sediment and rock. The call for natural gas is on the rise given its status as a cleaner power source in the worldwide shift towards low-carbon energy options. Modular gas processing plants, utilized in natural gas operations for efficient gas treatment and processing, offer rapid deployment and scalability in remote or smaller projects. As an example, the International Energy Agency, an intergovernmental organization based in France, reported that natural gas prices went up in all main markets in the second quarter of 2024, showcasing tighter market fundamentals. Natural gas demand is projected to rise by 2.5% in 2024, mainly fueled by rapidly growing Asian markets. Thus, the climbing demand for natural gas is fueling the expansion of the modular gas processing plant market.

Who Are The Leading Companies In The Modular Gas Processing Plant Market?

Major players in the Modular Gas Processing Plant Global Market Report 2025 include:

• General Electric Company

• Honeywell International Inc.

• ABB Ltd.

• Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd.

• Siemens Energy AG

• McDermott International Ltd.

• Bechtel Corporation

• Jacobs Solutions Inc.

• Fluor Corporation

• Doosan Enerbility Co. Ltd.

What Are The Prominent Trends In The Modular Gas Processing Plant Market?

Prominent companies within the modular gas processing plant market are striving to establish a competitive advantage by creating cutting-edge solutions such as modular liquefied natural gas (LNG) technology. This technology uses pre-engineered and prefabricated units to simplify construction and operation of LNG facilities. For example, in September 2023, Technip Energies, a French firm specializing in technology and engineering for the energy and chemical industries, introduced SnapLNG by T.EN. This is a modular, standardized solution designed for liquefied natural gas (LNG) production with ready-to-install reproducible modules. It expedites the creation of a fully operational natural gas liquefaction plant. SnapLNG, pre-commissioned to operate autonomously, can hasten time to market by reducing over two years from traditional LNG project timelines. Possessing an annual production capacity of 2.5 million tons, SnapLNG’s objective is to lessen CO2 emissions markedly, boosting operating reliability and efficiency via low-carbon production techniques.

What Are The Primary Segments Covered In The Global Modular Gas Processing Plant Market Report?

The modular gas processing plantmarket covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Gas Type: Liquefied Natural Gas, Liquefied Petroleum Gas, Compressed Natural Gas, Other Types

2) By Type: Portable, Stationary

3) By Application: Onshore, Offshore

Subsegments:

1) By Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG): Small-Scale LNG Plants, Floating LNG Plants, Onshore LNG Plants

2) By Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG): Propane, Butane, Mixed LPG

3) By Compressed Natural Gas (CNG): CNG Compression Stations, CNG Refueling Stations, CNG Storage Facilities

4) By Other Types: Biogas, Synthetic Natural Gas (SNG), Hydrogen

Which Region Is Forecasted To Grow The Fastest In The Modular Gas Processing Plant Industry?

In 2024, North America led the global market for modular gas processing plants, but it's predicted that Asia-Pacific will experience the most growth in the coming year. The report encompasses regions such as Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

