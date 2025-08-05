MPU Collaborates with PKU and CUHK to Promote Cultural Industry Empowerment for Rural Revitalisation

MACAU, August 5 - To promote the innovative development of the rural characteristic cultural industries, and to empower rural revitalisation through cultural industries, the Ministry of Education held in Yaoli Village, Nanxun District, Huzhou City, Zhejiang Province, the 2025 “Hong Kong, Macao, and Mainland China School Exchange Programme - University Student Project” - “Yaoli Village International Art Symbiosis Project Rural Social Design Workshop.” Students from the Macao Polytechnic University (MPU), Peking University and the Chinese University of Hong Kong participated in a ten-day workshop, applying creative management, art-driven empowerment, and lifestyle aesthetics to explore new models of rural development and collaborate on local revitalisation initiatives.

The workshop included practical studying and a theoretical seminar. The practical study was about the theme of “village construction,” to encourage students to exercise creative thinking and work in teams to propose renovation plans and promote the integration of rural cultural industry. The theoretical seminar invited several professional teachers and designers to share their insights and provide guidance, helping students grasp practical methods and strategies for rural development. Associated Professor Wong In Nga shared “Macao’s Community Design Case Study” and delved into regional redevelopment cases in Macao, providing students with practical references to inspire more feasible rural revitalisation solutions.

At the workshop, students from the MPU collaborated with other universities, combining their professional knowledge with on-site observations to propose numerous innovative ideas, demonstrating the innovative potential of university students in rural development. The students believed that the event allowed them to immerse themselves in rural areas, gain an understanding of the realistic conditions and local customs, in the process of conceptualising cultural and creative solutions to support rural development and rethink the relationship between design and daily life, thereby gaining a profound understanding of the significant importance of promoting rural revitalisation.

The Faculty of Arts and Design at MPU is committed to cultivating professionals in the cultural and creative industries who possess an international perspective, a sense of humanistic concern, and innovative capabilities. Through cross-regional exchange and cooperation, the faculty integrates innovative educational models with local development needs, encouraging students to engage in creative practices that have social impact and cultural value.