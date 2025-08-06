The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Demand for Aircraft Lighting Market is forecasted to reach a value of US $2.26 billion by 2029

It will grow to $2.26 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.8%. ” — The Business Research Company

How Large Will The Aircraft Lighting Market Be By 2025?

The size of the aircraft lighting market has seen robust growth in the past few years. There is projected growth from $1.63 billion in 2024 to $1.74 billion in 2025, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.7%. The expansion during the historical period is resultant of improved aesthetics and customization, initiatives to reduce weight, incorporation of emergency lighting, innovations in cockpit lighting, and a focus on enhancing passenger comfort.

Expectations are high for the aircraft lighting market to witness significant expansion in the upcoming years. By 2029, the market is predicted to reach a valuation of $2.26 billion, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.8%. This growth for the forecast period can be attributed to factors such as the expanding aircraft fleet, the adoption of advanced lighting materials including OLED, innovations in mood lighting, and the integration of smart lighting controls, alongside adherence to regulatory compliance and safety standards. Some of the major trends expected in this period include the adoption of LED technology, customization and enhancing cabin ambiance, weight reduction initiatives, regulatory requirements, and technological advancements.

What Are The Major Driving Forces Influencing The Aircraft Lighting Market Landscape?

Fleet modernization, a process embarked upon by airlines and other aviation operators to upgrade and switch out their current aircraft for newer, more cutting-edge, and fuel-efficient models, plays a key role in boosting efficiency and driving down operational costs. Furthermore, it bolsters environmental sustainability by harnessing the powers of the latest technologies and newer vehicles. This type of modernization proves advantageous for the aircraft lighting market as it fuels the demand for sophisticated lighting solutions, heightens energy efficiency, and bolsters the assimilation of smart technologies into the latest aircraft models. For example, Airbus, a Netherlands-based company that specializes in aircraft manufacturing, reported in January 2024 that it delivered 735 commercial airplanes to 87 global customers in 2023, reflecting an 11% growth from the previous year. Therefore, the surge in aircraft fleet modernization will set the pace for the growth of the aircraft lighting market.

Who Are The Top Players In The Aircraft Lighting Market?

Major players in the Aircraft Lighting Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Astronics Corporation

• Bruce Aerospace Inc.

• Cobham Limited

• Diehl Stiftung & Co. KG

• Honeywell International Inc.

• Luminator Technology Group

• Collins Aerospace

• STG Aerospace Limited

• Safran SA

• Embraer SA

What Are The Key Trends Shaping The Aircraft Lighting Industry?

Product innovation is an emerging trend in the aircraft lighting sector. Big players in the market are concentrating on crafting innovative solutions to solidify their market presence. For example, Collins Aerospace, a US corporation known for its advanced and smart solutions in the global aerospace and defense sectors, introduced the Hypergamut Lighting System in June 2022. This comprehensive cabin lighting system smartly syncs with real-time flight data, enabling predictive and self-sustaining functionality. It has color enhancement features designed to enrich the visual appeal of materials, food, and cabin fixtures, and is also adapted to human biology to minimize passenger jet lag.

Market Share And Forecast By Segment In The Global Aircraft Lighting Market

The aircraft lighting market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Aircraft Type: Narrow-Body Aircraft, Wide-Body Aircraft, Helicopter, Military Aircraft, Regional Aircraft, Business Jets

2) By Technology Type: Light-Emitting Diode (LED), Fluorescent, Other Technologies

3) By Installation Type: Line-Fit, Retrofit

4) By End-Users: Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM), Aftermarket, Maintenance, Repair And Operations (MRO)

Subsegments:

1) By Narrow-Body Aircraft: Single-Aisle Aircraft, Twin-Aisle Aircraft

2) By Wide-Body Aircraft: Long-Haul Aircraft, Ultra-Long-Range Aircraft

3) By Helicopter: Civil Helicopters, Military Helicopters

4) By Military Aircraft: Fighter Jets, Transport Aircraft, Surveillance Aircraft

5) By Regional Aircraft: Turboprop Aircraft, Regional Jets

6) By Business Jets: Light Jets, Mid-Size Jets, Large Jets

Aircraft Lighting Market Regional Insights

In 2024, the aircraft lighting market was predominantly led by North America. The Aircraft Lighting Global Market Report 2025 forecasts potential growth in this region. The report includes a comprehensive analysis of various regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

