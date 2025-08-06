The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Aircraft Landing Gear Market Set to Reach $22.08 Billion by 2029

What Is The Expected Cagr For The Aircraft Landing Gear Market Through 2025?

In recent times, there has been a significant expansion in the aircraft landing gear market. Predictions show an increase from $14.46 billion in 2024 to approximately $15.81 billion in 2025, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.3%. Factors contributing to this growth during the historic period include the widespread use of lighter yet stronger landing gears, escalating raw material expenses, a surge in air travel, robust economic development in up-and-coming markets, as well as augmented military expenditure.

In the forthcoming years, the aircraft landing gear market is predicted to experience robust growth, with its market size expanding to $22.08 billion in 2029, demonstrating a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.7%. This growth during the forecasted period can be credited to the surge in passenger air travel, increasing urbanization, and the escalating demand for new fighter jets in emergent nations. Several trends are likely to dominate the forecast period, including the development of 3D-printed and active landing gears, the expansion of new facilities, the deployment of innovative technological solutions, a keen focus on mergers and acquisitions, concentration on advanced landing installations, an emphasis on partnerships and collaborations, and strategic investments to diversify the product portfolio.

What Are The Key Factors Driving Growth In The Aircraft Landing Gear Market?

The aircraft landing gear market is predicted to expand due to the rising acquisition of modern-generation aircraft. The growing demand for landing gear, fueled by rising worldwide demands for commercial and cargo airplanes along with increased investments in defense equipment, is projected to strengthen the aircraft landing gear market. In December 2023, the International Air Transport Association, a Canadian trade association for global airlines, projected a significant increase in new aircraft deliveries. These are slated to surge to 1,777 in 2024, with a further increase to 2,075 in 2025. Consequently, the surge in procurement of modern-generation aircraft is spearheading the growth of the aircraft landing market.

What Are The Top Players Operating In The Aircraft Landing Gear Market?

What Are The Major Trends That Will Shape The Aircraft Landing Gear Market In The Future?

Leading businesses in the aircraft landing gear market, such as Safran Landing Systems, are prioritizing the development of technologies like electric nose landing gear actuators. These advancements aim to increase efficiency, decrease weight, and facilitate a shift towards eco-friendly aviation. The electric nose landing gear actuator is a device that uses electric power to manage the steering and extension/retraction of an aircraft's nose landing gear, in place of conventional hydraulic systems. For example, Safran Landing Systems, a France-based producer involved in every aspect of aircraft landing gear, wheels, and brakes, including design, development, manufacture, and customer service, revealed its groundbreaking electric nose landing gear actuator at the Farnborough International Airshow in July 2022. This actuator replaces standard hydraulic systems with electro-hydrostatic actuators driven by an electric motor pump, designed to maximize aircraft electrification. Apart from amplifying actuation power, reducing weight and maintenance difficulties, this revolutionary system also honours Safran's dedication to sustainability and building low-carbon aviation solutions.

Comprehensive Segment-Wise Insights Into The Aircraft Landing Gear Market

The aircraft landing gear market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Gear Type: Main Landing Gear, Nose Landing Gear

2) By Aircraft Type: Fixed Wing, Rotary Wing

3) By End User: OEM, Aftermarket

Subsegments:

1) By Main Landing Gear: Tricycle Gear, Tailwheel Gear, Nose Landing Gear

2) By Nose Landing Gear: Single Wheel Nose Gear, Dual Wheel Nose Gear

Global Aircraft Landing Gear Market - Regional Insights

In 2024, North America stood as the leading region in the global market for aircraft landing gear. The market report for 2025 forecasts that Asia-Pacific will witness the swiftest expansion during its projected tenure. The geographical categories the report encompasses feature Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

