Aircraft Auxiliary Power Unit Market Size, Share, Competitive Landscape and Trend Analysis Report

Aircraft Auxiliary Power Unit Global Market Report 2025 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

How Large Will The Aircraft Auxiliary Power Unit Market Be By 2025?

In the past few years, the aircraft auxiliary power unit market size has seen stable growth. The market, valued at $3.41 billion in 2024, is projected to reach $3.5 billion in 2025 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 2.7%. Factors such as fuel efficiency obligations, strict environmental rules, expansion of air transport services, growth in regional and budget airlines, and heightened emphasis on passenger comfort, contributed to the market's growth during the historic period.

In the coming years, we can expect a stable expansion in the aircraft auxiliary power unit market, with projections showing it increasing to a value of $3.99 billion in 2029. This represents a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.3%. Several factors are contributing to this predicted expansion during the forecasted period, including the modernisation of current fleets, greater integration of more electric aircraft systems, advancements in sustainable aviation solutions, the rise of urban air mobility (UAM), improvements in connectivity and avionics systems, and a shift toward weight reduction. Throughout this forecasted period, several notable trends are also likely to shape the market. These include technological progress in APU, greater demand for more fuel-efficient APUs, advanced materials integration, attempts to reduce noise, and ongoing digitalisation and connectivity developments.

What Are The Major Driving Forces Influencing The Aircraft Auxiliary Power Unit Market Landscape?

The growth of the aircraft auxiliary power unit market is anticipated to be driven by the surge in aircraft deliveries. The term ""aircraft deliveries"" pertains to the manufacture, assembly, and distribution of aircraft to clients such as airlines, private owners, or military groups. Auxiliary Power Units (APUs) supply power to an aircraft's electrical and pneumatic systems, enabling solo operation during ground time or maintenance. This decreases the dependency on external power and offers more flexibility to airlines. For example, in February 2023, the General Aviation Manufacturers Association (GAMA), an American industry trade association representing general aviation aircraft manufacturers and related businesses, reported that the number of piston aircraft delivered rose by 8.2% to 1,524 in 2022 up from 2021. Additionally, the number of turboprop aircraft deliveries increased 10.4% to 582. The number of business aircraft went up by 7.12% to 712 from 710. Aircraft deliveries had a value of $22.9 billion in 2022, a nearly 5.8% increase from 2021. Consequently, the upward trajectory in aircraft deliveries is fueling the aircraft auxiliary power unit market.

Who Are The Top Players In The Aircraft Auxiliary Power Unit Market?

Major players in the aircraft auxiliary power unit market include:

• Honeywell International Inc.

• Hamilton Sundstrand Corporation

• Technodinamika

• Kinetics Ltd.

• Rolls-Royce PLC

• AEGIS Power Systems Inc.

• Pratt & Whitney Canada Corp.

• Safran Power Units SAS

• United Technologies Corporation

• The Dewey Electronics Corporation

What Are The Key Trends Shaping The Aircraft Auxiliary Power Unit Industry?

The prominence of technological innovation is escalating in the aircraft auxiliary power unit market where major companies are directing their efforts towards the creation of new technological solutions to bolster their market position. Take for example, in September 2022, Ampaire, an American firm that specializes in hybrid-electric aircraft conversions, chose Electric Power (EP) Systems, a US-based energy storage system provider, to supply propulsion battery packs for the Eco Caravan aircraft. The nine-passenger Cessna Grand Caravan was improved to the hybrid-electric Eco Caravan. EP Systems' EPiC energy storage system will be integrated into the Eco Caravan. Embraer Ipanema, Boeing CAV, NASA X-57, Diamond eDA-40, and Aurora Flight Sciences Pegasus are among the manned and unmanned aircraft currently driven by EP Systems' other battery operations.

Market Share And Forecast By Segment In The Global Aircraft Auxiliary Power Unit Market

The aircraft auxiliary power unit market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Product: Battery Power, Electric Ground Power

2) By Aircraft Type: Fixed Wind, Wide Body, Narrow Body, Rotary Wing, Unmanned Aerial Vehicle, Other Types

3) By End User: Military Aircrafts, Commercial Aircrafts, General Aviation

Subsegments:

1) By Battery Power: Lithium-Ion Battery Systems, Nickel-Cadmium Battery Systems

2) By Electric Ground Power: Ground Power Units (GPU), Mobile Ground Power Units

Aircraft Auxiliary Power Unit Market Regional Insights

In the 2025 Aircraft Auxiliary Power Unit Global Market Report, North America held the highest market share in 2024. The report predicts the fastest growth will be seen in the Asia-Pacific region. The report examined various regions which included not just Asia-Pacific and North America, but also Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

