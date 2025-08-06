The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Aircraft Interior Decoration Materials Industry Analysis Report 2025: Key Trends, Drivers, and Forecast Insights

It will grow to $29.14 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.0%.” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, August 7, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "Get 30% Off All Global Market Reports With Code ONLINE30 – Stay Ahead Of Trade Shifts, Macroeconomic Trends, And Industry Disruptors

Aircraft Interior Decoration Materials Market Growth Forecast: What To Expect By 2025?

Strong growth has been witnessed in the aircraft interior decoration materials market size over the past few years. The market will experience an increase from $19.86 billion in 2024 to $21.43 billion in 2025, showcasing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.9%. The market expansion during the historic period is the result of factors such as rise in air travel, improved passenger comfort and experience, distinctive airline branding, stringent safety regulations, and advancements in cabin systems along with retrofitting and refurbishment.

In the coming years, the market size of aircraft interior decoration materials is anticipated to witness substantial growth. A compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.0% is projected to increase the market size to $29.14 billion by 2029. This growth during the forecast period can be attributed to factors such as sustainability initiatives, enhancements in in-flight entertainment, emphasis on hygiene and neatness, luxury air travel segments, and introduction of next-gen aircraft. Lighter weight and high-performance materials, customization and personalization, addition of connectivity features, human-centered design, integrated led lighting, and fabric and textile innovations are among the major trends anticipated during the forecasted period.

Download a free sample of the aircraft interior decoration materials market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=9236&type=smp

What Are Key Factors Driving The Demand In The Global Aircraft Interior Decoration Materials Market?

The aircraft interior decoration materials market is poised for growth, driven by the escalating demand for both commercial and private aircraft. Commercial aircraft are those that ferry passengers or cargo, while private aircraft pertain to those used for personal or business flights. The interior decor materials used in aircraft cabins are typically lightweight and crafted from an array of nonmetallic materials for diverse applications. For instance, United Airlines Inc., an esteemed American airline company, bought up to 200 new Boeing widebody planes in December 2022. United Airlines will be able to service a variety of routes with these newly acquired widebody planes, including the 787-8, 9, and 10 models. Delivery of these planes is scheduled from 2024 to 2032. This U.S. carrier has set a record in commercial aviation history by placing the largest order for widebody aircraft — an impressive 100 new 787 Dreamliners, complete with the option to add a further 100. Consequently, this growing demand for commercial and private aircraft is fuelling the growth of the aircraft interior decoration materials market.

Who Are The Leading Players In The Aircraft Interior Decoration Materials Market?

Major players in the Aircraft Interior Decoration Materials Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Mohawk Industries Inc.

• Hong Kong Aircraft Engineering Company Limited

• Desso Aviation

• Botany Weaving Mill Limited

• Lantal Textiles AG

• BIC Carpets

• Airworthy Aerospace Industries Inc.

• Neotex Ltd.

• Delos Inc.

• ACM Aircraft Cabin Modification GmbH

What Are Some Emerging Trends In The Aircraft Interior Decoration Materials Market?

The trend of product innovation is increasingly becoming influential in the aircraft interior decoration materials market. Top companies within the market are concentrating on the creation of innovative products to consolidate their market position. For example, Emirates, an aviation firm based in the UAE, in November 2023, rolled out a novel and one-of-a-kind range of limited-edition baggage and accessories made from repurposed aircraft interiors, named Aircrafted by Emirates. The materials procured for this collection come from the eminent Emirates A380 and 777 aircraft.

Analysis Of Major Segments Driving The Aircraft Interior Decoration Materials Market Growth

The aircraft interior decoration materials market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: Aircraft Seating, In-Flight Entertainment, Cabin Lighting, Galley Equipment, Aircraft Lavatory, Aircraft Windows And Windshields, Other Types

2) By Application: Commercial Aircraft, Private Aircraft

Subsegments:

1) By Aircraft Seating: Upholstery Fabrics, Cushion Materials, Frame Materials

2) By In-Flight Entertainment: Screens And Displays, Control Systems, Speaker Systems

3) By Cabin Lighting: LED Lighting, Ambient Lighting, Task Lighting

4) By Galley Equipment: Storage Units, Cooking Appliances, Food Service Items

5) By Aircraft Lavatory: Fixtures And Fittings, Sanitation Products, Surface Materials

6) By Aircraft Windows And Windshields: Glass And Acrylic Materials, Window Frames, Tinting Films

7) By Other Types: Cabin Dividers, Carpeting And Flooring, Decorative Panels

View the full aircraft interior decoration materials market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/aircraft-interior-decoration-materials-global-market-report

Which Region Is Expected To Lead The Aircraft Interior Decoration Materials Market By 2025?

In 2024, the Asia-Pacific region led the global market for aircraft interior decoration materials. The market report for this sector in 2025 projects continued growth for this region. The study encompasses a variety of regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

Browse Through More Reports Similar to the Global Aircraft Interior Decoration Materials Market 2025, By The Business Research Company

Commercial Services Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/commercial-services-global-market-report

Commercial Vehicle Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/commercial-vehicle-global-market-report

Commercial Electric Vehicles Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/commercial-electric-vehicles-global-market-report

Speak With Our Expert:

Saumya Sahay

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Asia +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Europe +44 7882 955267

Email: saumyas@tbrc.info

The Business Research Company - www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com

Follow Us On:

• LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company"

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.