Defense warns public and SANDF members on heeding false calls circulating on social media

The South African National Defence Force (SANDF) has noted with serious concern a video currently circulating on TikTok and other social media platforms purporting to feature a senior SANDF commander inciting members of the military to engage in an illegal strike. This character is impersonating and pretending to be a commander in the SANDF.

The SANDF wishes to state categorically that this video is fake, misleading, and maliciously fabricated. The individual depicted is not a recognised commander of the SANDF, and the message conveyed in the video does not reflect the position or discipline of the South African military.

This video is a deliberate attempt to manipulate public perception, sow discord, and undermine the cohesion and operational discipline of the SANDF. It constitutes fake news and disinformation, which is a serious threat to national security and public trust.

Members of the SANDF are strongly cautioned and warned not to associate, support, or entertain any such unlawful activities, and are reminded of their constitutional obligation to remain apolitical, loyal, and disciplined in service of the Republic of South Africa.

The public is also urged to be vigilant and not to share or spread this fake video. Anyone found to be spreading disinformation or inciting mutiny will face the full might of the law.

An internal investigation is underway to trace the origins of this video and those responsible will be pursued and prosecuted in accordance with military and civilian law.

The SANDF remains committed to upholding its constitutional mandate and ensuring stability, peace, and security for all South Africans.

