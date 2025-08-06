North West Agriculture and Rural Development supports farmers with R252 million to drive food, jobs, and growth

The Department of Agriculture and Rural Development has allocated a combined R252.090 million towards strengthening agricultural support, food security, and rural livelihoods in the 2025/2026 financial year.

Of this amount, R185.227 million has been set aside for the Comprehensive Agricultural Support Programme (CASP) Conditional Grant, while R66.863 million is earmarked for the ILIMA/Letsema Conditional Grant. These allocations will support key priority areas such as agricultural production, agro-processing, infrastructure development, and the upliftment of rural communities across the province.

This bold investment will be directed towards high-value and fast-growing commodities, including red meat, groundnuts, macadamia nuts, hemp, grains, vegetables, fruits, and beekeeping industries with significant potential for rural job creation, agribusiness development, and market expansion. By focusing on these sectors, the Department aims to unlock meaningful economic impact where it matters most.

More than 1,900 smallholder and emerging farmers are set to benefit directly through improved access to essential infrastructure, production inputs, mechanisation, and training opportunities. This initiative marks a significant step forward in the Department's mission to modernise agriculture and transform rural areas into hubs of economic activity and food production.

Welcoming this development, MEC Madoda Sambatha said, "This is a significant investment in the agricultural future of our province. Through focused support in key commodities, we are unlocking opportunities for growth, export potential, and rural employment. This money is not just about supporting farmers, it is about transforming communities, stimulating local economies, and laying the foundation for a more resilient and inclusive agricultural sector."

The initiative aligns seamlessly with the strategic priorities of the 7th Administration, which aim to accelerate inclusive growth, deepen transformation, and build a capable, ethical, and people-centred developmental state.

MEC Sambatha further added that the Department has deliberately prioritised commodities such as red meat, groundnuts, macadamia, hemp, vegetables, fruits, and beekeeping because of their power to revive local economies, boost food sovereignty, and create lasting jobs.

"This plan will directly support farmers and rural enterprises across all districts. More importantly, it proves that inclusive growth, land reform, and rural development are not just slogans; they are urgent action points. Agriculture is not on the periphery of our economy; it is the heartbeat of our developmental vision. With targeted investment and focused execution, we are building the North West of tomorrow, today," MEC Sambatha emphasised.

Applications for funding for the 2026/27 financial year are now open. Farmers and agricultural enterprises are strongly encouraged to apply before the window closes in two weeks. This is a vital opportunity to secure support that can drive growth, innovation, and sustainability in their agricultural ventures.

