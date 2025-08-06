Minister Velenkosini Hlabisa on launch of newly reconstituted Fire Brigade Board

The Minister of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (CoGTA), Honourable Velenkosini Hlabisa, officially launched the newly reconstituted Fire Brigade Board (FBB) at a ceremony held today in the City of uMhlathuze, KwaZulu-Natal.

Describing the launch as a significant milestone in the transformation of South Africa’s fire services, Minister Hlabisa emphasised that the event marked a decisive strategic shift in the country’s approach to fire safety, anchoring professionalism, community resilience, and proactive disaster risk reduction at the core of this new direction. “This is not merely a ceremonial occasion,” said Minister Hlabisa, “but a bold reaffirmation of our collective commitment to safety, resilience, and excellence.”

The Minister commended the National Disaster Management Centre (NDMC) and the Directorate for Fire Services for their leadership in spearheading the reconstitution of the Board. He also drew attention to the urgent need to address the disproportionate impact of fire incidents on vulnerable populations, particularly women in informal settlements, where inadequate infrastructure and basic services heighten fire risk.

Amid rising global and national challenges such as climate change, urbanisation, and ageing infrastructure, Minister Hlabisa underscored the critical need for a modernised, professional, and integrated fire services system that operates effectively across all spheres of government.

Key Highlights from the Minister’s Address

Alignment with National Priorities: The FBB will support and align with the District Development Model (DDM), the National Development Plan (NDP), and the Public Sector Modernisation Agenda

Legislative Reform: The Minister called for the urgent revision of the Fire Brigade Services Act to ensure alignment with international standards and to modernise the legal framework governing emergency response

Strengthening Local Government: Municipal fire services must be adequately resourced with modern equipment, accredited training programmes, and mental health support for frontline responders

Promoting Gender and Youth Inclusion: The FBB must actively promote diversity, encouraging young people and women to see firefighting as a meaningful and dignified career in public service

Minister Hlabisa also reflected on recent national tragedies, including the fires in Philippi, the industrial fire in Germiston, and the devastating floods in the Eastern Cape, emphasising that these incidents reinforce the urgent need for comprehensive fire services reform. He paid tribute to firefighters and civilians who have lost their lives in the line of duty or due to systemic shortcomings, declaring: “Never again should our communities feel unprotected.”

The reconstituted Fire Brigade Board comprises representatives from national and provincial government, the South African Local Government Association (SALGA), accredited emergency service institutions, and the private sector. Its core mandate is to enhance coordination, standardisation, and transformation within South Africa’s fire services.

In closing, Minister Hlabisa called on all stakeholders across all levels of government and the broader emergency services ecosystem to champion this renewed vision: “Let today mark not just the launch of a board, but the beginning of a national movement, one that reimagines and repositions fire services as a pillar of South Africa’s safety and developmental future.”

