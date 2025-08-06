Premier Lazarus Mokgosi on resuscitation of Provincial Human Resource Development Council

North West Premier Kagiso Lazarus Mokgosi has recently re-launched the North West Human Resource Development Council (HRDC) at Mankwe Campus of Orbit TVET College in Moses Kotane Local Municipality.

The primary objective of the Council is to harness the provincial skills base as a vehicle for socio-economic development to address the scourge of unemployment and poverty in our province. It forms part of the reconceptualised national HRDC strategy and Master Skills Plan to align the country's education and training systems with labour market demands.

The Council which will be chaired by Premier Mokgosi will be a multi-sectoral advisory and coordination platform that brings together Government departments, Municipalities, Higher Education and Training institutions, Sector Education and Training Authorities (SETAs), Organised Labour and Business, Civil Society and Community Stakeholders.

Premier Mokgosi says the Council will serve as both a strategic and catalytic platform that will accelerate human capital development in the province.

"Of critical importance is to commit to skills development as part of the province's continued endeavours to empower young people, grow the economy and create jobs", insists Premier Mokgosi.

Premier Mokgosi further maintains while the province is endowed with natural resources, the low skills levels have been a deterrence in the ability of the province to fully exploit its economic potential.

"We have recently adopted the Provincial Growth and Development Strategy which has identified key economic drivers such as Mining, Agriculture and Agro-Processing, Tourism, Renewable Energy and Green Economy, and Infrastructure Development as our key economic drivers.

"However, none of these sectors can grow without the right skills base. The HRDC will therefore serve as the engine that drives skills planning, coordination, and implementation to support these sectors" added Premier Mokgosi.

The Council which among others will be tasked with strengthening artisan development and technical skills training, expanding workplace-based learning, internships and learnerships, as well as empowering youth, women, and people with disabilities through targeted programmes is comprised of Members of the Executive Council and District Executive Mayors, the Economic and Investment Advisory Committee under the stewardship of Professor John Lamola and Professor Raymond Parsons, representatives of Institutions of Higher Learning through the capable leadership of Prof Bismark Tyobeka and Dr Pradheep Balkrishen, as well as organised Labour, Business and Civil Society which will be represented by Mr Kabelo Kgoro, Mr Benedict Modise and Ms Dieketseng Diale respectively.

Premier Mokgosi has urged Council Members to lead with integrity, transparency and urgency and ensure that skills development budgets are better spent and better targeted.

