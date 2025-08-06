Meat Extract Market Expanding With $9.47 Billion at 6.5% CAGR by 2029

The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, August 6, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What Is The Forecast For The Meat Extract Market From 2024 To 2029?

The size of the meat extract market has been demonstrating strong expansion in the recent past. The market, poised at $7 billion in 2024, is projected to scale up to $7.36 billion in 2025, marking a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.1%. The upswing during the historic phase is largely due to rising consumer preference for ready-to-eat meals, growing popularity of meaty flavors in diverse cuisines, escalating demand for food products rich in protein, surge in processed food consumption attributable to fast-moving lifestyles, and the prevalent use in culinary traditions.

The market for meat extract is predicted to experience substantial growth in the coming years, reaching a market value of ""$9.48 billion by 2029, marking a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.5%. This growth during the forecast period is due to factors such as the escalating demand for nutrient-rich and natural products, an increase in the requirement for protein supplements, a rising preference for natural food items, an augmented demand for meat extract in the pharmaceutical sector, and a rise in the demand for meat extract in pet food products. Noteworthy trends during this forecast period include the emergence of plant-based meat extracts, clear and honest labelling, online and direct-to-consumer retailing, inventive packaging strategies, and gourmet and artisanal products.

What Are The Core Growth Drivers Shaping The Future Of The Meat Extract Market?

The increasing consumer preference for products rich in protein, such as food and beverages, is anticipated to propel the meat extract market's expansion. Protein-rich diets typically consist of plant and animal sources that supply the body with essential amino acids. Meat extracts can serve as a protein source in many processed dishes, reducing the quantity of salt while improving the taste and nutritional content. For example, information released by the International Dairy Foods Association (IDFA), a US-based charity, in September 2022, revealed that each person's dairy intake increased by 12.4 pounds in 2022. The average dairy consumption in America on a milkfat basis was 667 pounds in 2021. There was particularly noticeable growth in specific dairy products, with American-type cheese increasing by 0.5 pounds, butter by 0.2 pounds, and yogurt by an extra 0.7 pounds. Hence, the heightened consumer demand for protein-enriched food items and beverages is spurring the meat extract market's growth.

Which Companies Are Currently Leading In The Meat Extract Market?

What Are The Top Trends In The Meat Extract Industry?

The surge in product innovations is a significant trend gaining traction in the meat extract market. Large firms involved in the meat extract industry are concentrating their efforts on product innovation, leading to new practices and techniques in meat extract production and expanding its range of uses. For instance, Ajinomoto Co. Inc., a food and biotechnology corporation based in Japan, debuted KALDOPLUS in May 2024. This product is a liquid broth made from chicken meat extract that enhances the flavor and scent of chicken, simulating the characteristics of homemade chicken broth. Using high-grade chicken meat extract and unique raw ingredients, it employs Ajinomoto's amino acid technology. With its robust flavor and fragrance, KALDOPLUS is a fundamental stock seasoning that caters to the hotel, restaurant, and catering industries, simplifying the preparation of efficient chicken stock. It comes in 1-liter bottles to meet the specific requirements of the Horeca sector.

Comparative Analysis Of Leading Meat Extract Market Segments

The meat extractmarket covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Form: Powder, Liquid, Granules, Paste

2) By Meat: Beef, Chicken, Pork, Lamb, Other Meats

3) By Application: Industrial, Commercial

Subsegments:

1) By Powder: Spray-Dried Powder, Freeze-Dried Powder

2) By Liquid: Concentrated Liquid, Non-Concentrated Liquid

3) By Granules: Fine Granules, Coarse Granules

4) By Paste: Thick Paste, Semi-Thick Paste

Which Regions Are Dominating The Meat Extract Market Landscape?

In 2024, North America held the largest share in the global meat extract market as per the Meat Extract Global Market Report 2025 and is projected to maintain its growth. The report scrutinizes the market segments across regions such as Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

