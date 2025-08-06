Demand for Malted Wheat Flour Market is forecasted to reach a value of US $52.61 billion by 2029

The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, August 6, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- How Large Will The Malted Wheat Flour Market Be By 2025?

In recent times, the market for malted wheat flour has seen consistent growth. Its size is projected to increase from $40.08 billion in 2024 to $41.99 billion in 2025, demonstrating a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.8%. Factors contributing to the expansion during the historical period include heightened health consciousness, shifting consumer tastes, growing consumption of bread and sweets, and escalating demand for beer as well as baked and confectionery goods, and the tradition of baking.

In the forthcoming years, the market size of malted wheat flour is anticipated to experience robust growth, escalating to ""$52.61 billion by 2029 with a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 5.8%. This expansion during the projected period is due to a surge in demand for gluten-free and allergen-friendly alternatives, functional ingredients, natural food products, and an increased preference for gluten-free products. Additionally, the rise in consumer expenditure on bakery and confectionery goods also contributes to this growth. The predominant trends in this forecast period comprise the move toward plant-based and vegan diets, artisanal and craft methods of production, new product development with innovative formulations, advances in malted wheat flour technology, and sustainable packaging.

What Are The Major Driving Forces Influencing The Malted Wheat Flour Market Landscape?

The malted wheat flour market is anticipated to flourish due to a predicted rise in consumer expenditure on bakery and confectionery items. The term bakery applies to food items based on flour and baked in an oven, while confectionery denotes sugary foods and desserts. The main use of malted wheat flour is in the production of bread and other food products. For example, in November 2023, Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada (AAFC), a Canadian government department, reported that the leading suppliers of baked products to the U.K. were France, exporting US$548.0 million worth of goods (accounting for a 15.2% market share) and 157.0 million kilograms in weight, followed by Belgium with exports valued at US$475.6 million (making up a 13.2% market share) and 137.7 million kilograms in weight. That year, the U.K. was the second-largest global market for baked items with imports worth US$3.6 billion and 1.1 billion kilograms. Thus, the anticipated growth in consumer expenditure on bakery and confectionery goods is expected to drive the demand for malted wheat flour in the upcoming period.

Who Are The Top Players In The Malted Wheat Flour Market?

Major players in the Malted Wheat Flour Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Malteurop Groupe S.A.

• Crisp Malting Group

• Cargill Inc.

• King Arthur Flour Company

• Munton’s plc

• Simpsons Malt Ltd.

• Imperial Malts Ltd.

• IREKS GmbH

• Bairds Malt Ltd.

• Axereal SCA

What Are The Key Trends Shaping The Malted Wheat Flour Industry?

The emergence of innovative product development, particularly with fresh formulations, is a notable trend manifesting in the malted wheat flour market. Dominant companies in the sector are pioneering new formulations and amalgamations of constituents like dextrose, barley flour, and enzymes to maintain their market standing. In a prime example, Muntons launched Plantmalt in September 2022. Tailored specifically for the plant-based industry, Plantmalt is a comprehensive assortment of grain malts, liquid, and malt extract powders. It's aimed at assisting manufacturers to develop an optimal product range, providing ecologically friendly malted ingredients that boost the flavor, texture, color, and mouthfeel, subsequently creating a similar experience as meat-based alternatives in plant-based products.

Market Share And Forecast By Segment In The Global Malted Wheat Flour Market

The malted wheat flourmarket covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Product Type: Diastatic Malted Wheat Flour, Non-Diastatic Malted Wheat Flour

2) By Application: Food And Beverage, Bakery And Confectionery, Nutrition Industry, Other Applications

Subsegments:

1) By Diastatic Malted Wheat Flour: Light Diastatic Malted Flour, Dark Diastatic Malted Flour

2) By Non-Diastatic Malted Wheat Flour: Light Non-Diastatic Malted Flour, Dark Non-Diastatic Malted Flour

Malted Wheat Flour Market Regional Insights

In the 2025 Malted Wheat Flour Global Market Report, Western Europe held the leading position for the year 2024. The region projected to experience the most rapid growth is Asia-Pacific. The report provides coverage of various regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

