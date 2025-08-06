Airborne SATCOM Market 2025-2029: Unveiling Growth Developments with the Latest Updates

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company’s Airborne SATCOM Global Market Report 2025 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

Get 30% Off All Global Market Reports With Code ONLINE30 – Stay Ahead Of Trade Shifts, Macroeconomic Trends, And Industry Disruptors

What Is The Expected Cagr For The Airborne SATCOM Market Through 2025?

There has been a substantial increase in the scale of the airborne satcom market in the past few years. The market, which is projected to rise from $6.12 billion in 2024 to $6.65 billion in 2025, will achieve a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.5%. The historic period saw growth due to a boost in commercial air travel, government defense investments, the internationalizing of military operations, responses to emergencies and disaster management, elevated requirements for data transfer, and integration with avionics systems.

Expectations are set for the airborne satcom market size to experience considerable growth in the forthcoming years. The market is projected to rise to $9.07 billion by the year 2029, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.1%. This anticipated growth during the forecast period is linked to factors such as the booming commercial space industry, expansion of satellite constellations, increasing connectivity requirements in business aviation, growth of urban air mobility (UAM), concerns around cybersecurity, and the demand for real-time data to be used in precision agriculture. Key trends during this period include the incorporation of advanced technologies, the arrival of the next-gen SATCOM systems, growing usage in unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), alongside an increase in partnerships and collaborations.

What Are The Driving Factors Impacting The Airborne SATCOM Market?

The aerial SATCOM market's future trajectory is predicted to be boosted by growth in air passenger traffic which encapsulates the total count of air travellers. This is due to the crucial role SATCOM plays in enabling satellite-backed air traffic services data link, thereby offering aid to Air Passenger Traffic. To illustrate this, data from a Jun 2022 report by the IATA, a Canadian global trade association for airlines, showed that there was a growth of 78.7% in Revenue Passenger Kilometers (RPKs), signifying the demand for air travel, from April 2021 to April 2022, slightly surpassing the 76.0% surge from March 2022. As such, the escalation in air passenger traffic contributes to the amplification of the aerial SATCOM market's growth.

Which Players Dominate The Airborne SATCOM Industry Landscape?

Major players in the Airborne SATCOM Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Hughes Network Systems LLC

• Iridium Communications Inc.

• Astronics Corporation

• Norsat International Inc.

• Israel Aerospace Industries

• Singapore Technologies Engineering Ltd.

• Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

• Teledyne Defense Electronics

• L3 Harris Technologies Inc.

• Northrop Grumman Corporation

What Are The Future Trends Of The Airborne SATCOM Market?

Key players in the airborne SATCOM market are zeroing in on cutting-edge products like Dual LRU Design. This strategy is aimed at simplifying the installation process by reducing the quantity of line-replaceable units. Dual LRU (Least Recently Used) Design is an innovative cache management method employing two LRU queues to streamline data accessibility. For instance, in March 2024, Astronics Corporation, an American aerospace company, introduced a new design for aircraft operation on any geostationary (GEO) Ku-band satellite network. This novel SATCOM system presents a dual-unit design that simplifies installation and cuts overall expenses. It comes with an advanced modem technology that guarantees high data speed and reliable connectivity in challenging conditions. The cost-effective connectors and cables it uses, reduce lifecycle costs. Additionally, it offers diverse installation options and external modems to better adapt to security needs.

Global Airborne SATCOM Market Segmentation By Type, Application, And Region

The airborne satcom market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Component: SATCOM Terminals, Transceivers, Airborne Radio, Modems And Routers, SATCOM Radomes, Other Components

2) By Platform: Fixed Wing, Commercial Aircraft, Narrow Body Aircraft (NBA), Wide Body Aircraft (WBA), Regional Transport Aircraft (RTA), Military Aircraft, Business Aviation General Aviation, Rotary Wing, Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAV)

3) By Frequency: VHF Or UHF-Band, L- Band, S- Band, C- Band, X- Band, Ku- Band, Ka- Band, EHF Or SHF- Band, Multi-Band, Q-Band

4) By Installation: New Installation, Upgrade

5) By Application: Government and Defense, Commercial

Subsegments:

1) By SATCOM Terminals: Fixed SATCOM Terminals, Portable SATCOM Terminals

2) By Transceivers: HF Transceivers, VHF Or UHF Transceivers, SATCOM Transceivers

3) By Airborne Radio: Tactical Airborne Radios, Commercial Airborne Radios

4) By Modems And Routers: SATCOM Modems, Data Routers

5) By SATCOM Radomes: Fixed Radomes, Deployable Radomes

6) By Other Components: Antennas, Amplifiers, Power Supplies

Which Region Holds The Largest Market Share In The Airborne SATCOM Market?

In the Airborne SATCOM Global Market Report 2025, North America emerged as the leading region in 2024. It is anticipated that the Asia-Pacific will outpace other regions in terms of growth during the forecast period. The report comprehensively covers regions such as the Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

