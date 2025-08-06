Low Intensity Sweeteners Industry Analysis Report 2025: Key Trends, Drivers, and Forecast Insights

The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, August 6, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Low Intensity Sweeteners Market Growth Forecast: What To Expect By 2025?

The market size of low intensity sweeteners has experienced significant growth in the recent past. The sector is projected to grow from a value of $2.16 billion in 2024, to $2.29 billion in 2025, showcasing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.1%. The growth observed in the historical period is due to heightened health awareness, growing demand for low-calorie substitutes, an increase in the diabetic population requiring sugar substitutes, regulatory approval for sugar-reduced and low-calorie items, consumer inclination towards natural and clean label sweeteners, a rapid rise in obesity and increased cognizance of the health issues associated with sugar. Additionally, the expansion of the food and beverage industry has also contributed to this growth.

In the coming years, the market size for low intensity sweeteners is set to witness a robust growth, reaching ""$2.93 billion in 2029 with a 6.4% compound annual growth rate (CAGR). This upward trajectory during the forecast period is due to factors like the growing demand for reduced sugar and low-calorie items, the health and wellness trend influencing sweetener preferences, emerging markets and increased urbanization, a shift towards plant-based sweeteners, and advancements in low intensity sweetener formulations. The major trends for this duration will incorporate blends of low intensity sweeteners to boost flavor, utilization of these sweeteners in beverages and dairy products, clean label and non-GMO assertions for sweetener products, the functional aspects of low intensity sweeteners, personalized sweetening options for diverse products, and a decrease in sugar content in restructured products.

What Are Key Factors Driving The Demand In The Global Low Intensity Sweeteners Market?

The low-intensity sweetener market is set to expand due to the increasing consumer preference for low-calorie food products. Factors such as escalated consumer consciousness about health and wellness, the demand for healthy food and beverage products, and a leaning towards low-calorie foods and a balanced diet are fueling the market expansion. For example, Food Navigator Europe, a French daily news service, reported in January 2024 that about 33% of adults from the UK and Ireland consume at least five portions of fruits and veggies every day. This compares to 30% in the Netherlands, 20% in France, 11% in Germany, and a mere 2% in Romania. Consequently, the intensified consumer leaning towards consuming healthier and low-calorie food is predicted to turbocharge the growth of the low-intensity sweetener market.

Who Are The Leading Players In The Low Intensity Sweeteners Market?

What Are Some Emerging Trends In The Low Intensity Sweeteners Market?

The introduction of new products is an emerging trend that's gaining traction in the low-intensity sweeteners market. Market players aim to meet customer needs for additional predictive tools to decrease development periods and enhance product efficiency. For instance, in March 2022, Cargill, a food corporation based in the US, introduced Ever Sweet + ClearFlo Stevia Platform. This platform merges EverSweet, its top-notch stevia sweetener, and its ClearFlo technology. The blend of EverSweet and ClearFlo has the potential to modify flavor, boost solubility, provide stable formulations, and promote quicker dissolution.

Analysis Of Major Segments Driving The Low Intensity Sweeteners Market Growth

The low intensity sweetenersmarket covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: D-Tagatose, Sorbitol, Maltitol, Xylitol, Mannitol, Erythritol, Allulose

2) By Form: Dry, Liquid

3) By Application: Food, Beverages, Pharmaceutical And Personal Care Products

Subsegments:

1) By D-Tagatose: Applications In Dairy Products, Confectionery

2) By Sorbitol: Food And Beverages, Pharmaceuticals, Personal Care Products

3) By Maltitol: Sugar-Free Confectionery, Baked Goods, Ice Cream

4) By Xylitol: Oral Care Products, Sugar-Free Gum, Baked Goods

5) By Mannitol: Pharmaceuticals, Food Products, Nutraceuticals

6) By Erythritol: Beverages, Baked Goods, Confectionery

7) By Allulose: Beverage Applications, Bakery Products, Sauces And Dressings

Which Region Is Expected To Lead The Low Intensity Sweeteners Market By 2025?

In 2024, North America is projected to dominate the global market for low-intensity sweeteners. Conversely, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to undergo the most rapid growth during the forecast period. The low-intensity sweeteners market report encompasses regions such as Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

