Demand for Omega-3 Market is forecasted to reach a value of US $5.19 billion by 2029

Omega-3 Global Market Report 2025

The Business Research Company's Omega-3 Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

Get 30% Off All Global Market Reports With Code ONLINE30 – Stay Ahead Of Trade Shifts, Macroeconomic Trends, And Industry Disruptors” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, August 6, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Get 30% Off All Global Market Reports With Code ONLINE30 – Stay Ahead Of Trade Shifts, Macroeconomic Trends, And Industry Disruptors

How Large Will The Omega-3 Market Be By 2025?

In recent years, the omega-3 market has experienced significant growth. Its size is projected to increase from $3.35 billion in 2024 to $3.59 billion in 2025, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.0%. Factors like heightened consumer consciousness, an aging demographic, regulatory encouragement, amplified pharmaceutical industry's demand for omega-3, as well as its growing popularity in the nutraceuticals and supplements industry have contributed to the growth observed in the historic period.

In the coming years, the omega-3 market is anticipated to experience substantial growth, escalating to ""$5.2 billion in 2029 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.7%. This growth throughout the forecast period can be directly linked to the increasing occurrence of cardiovascular conditions, heightened requirement for nutritional supplementation among expectant women, augmented intake of advanced medications to fight and shield against chronic illnesses, and growing demand for omega-3 in both the infant formula industry and fish feed industry. Upcoming trends for this forecast period include a shift towards plant-based omega-3 sources, combined products, enhanced focus on research and development activities, a heightened demand for krill oil as an Omega-3 supply, and the integration of omega-3 in the beauty and personal care industry.

Download a free sample of the omega-3 market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=7054&type=smp

What Are The Major Driving Forces Influencing The Omega-3 Market Landscape?

The continuous surge in demand for dietary supplements that enhance immunity worldwide is expected to propel the Omega-3 market. Dietary supplements have the potential to address a variety of health concerns and improve overall health. Certain dietary supplements can prove to be significant in reducing disease risks when consumed appropriately. People worldwide are elevating their expenditures on dietary supplements that boost immunity to battle newly developing viruses and uphold their health against potential health challenges. As per a report from Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada, a Government of Canada department, the retail sales value for the health and wellness food and beverage sector in the United States escalated to $191.9 billion in 2021. Furthermore, the health and wellness segment is anticipated to reach $218.1 billion by 2025, indicating a 13.8% growth from 2021. Hence, the rising demand for dietary supplements enhancing immunity is anticipated to aid in the expansion of demand for omega-3 products throughout the anticipated period.

Who Are The Top Players In The Omega-3 Market?

Major players in the Omega-3 Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Royal DSM Naamloze Vennootschap

• BASF SE

• Lonza Group AG

• Epax Norway AS

• Croda International PLC

• Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC

• Sanofi SA

• Unilever PLC

• Amway Corp.

• Nestle SA

What Are The Key Trends Shaping The Omega-3 Industry?

In the omega-3 market, the rise of technological advancements is a prevalent trend. Those involved in the production of omega-3 are harnessing these cutting-edge technologies to eliminate environmental pollutants, decrease oxidation, and intensify the concentration of omega-3 in the end product to ensure the maximum delivery of health benefits. For example, Smartfish, an omega-3 producer based in Sweden, has implemented manufacturing methods that avert oil oxidation and offer resistance to high temperatures. Meanwhile, Enzymotec produces their krill oil, K-REAL, using Multi-Stage Oil (MSO) extraction technology. Clinical trials have shown that K-REAL outperforms fish oil in increasing levels of omega-3 in human blood.

Market Share And Forecast By Segment In The Global Omega-3 Market

The omega-3market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: Alpha-Linolenic Acid (ALA), Docosahexaenoic Acid (DHA), Eicosapentaenoic Acid (EPA)

2) By Source: Plant Source, Vegetable Oil, Nuts and Seeds, Soy, Marine Source, Other Sources

3) By Distribution Channel: Supermarkets/Hypermarkets, Pharmacies and Drug Stores, Online Retailers, Other Distribution Channels

4) By Application: Supplements & Functional Foods, Pharmaceuticals, Infant Formula, Animal Feed & Pet Food, Other Applications

Subsegments:

1) By Alpha-Linolenic Acid (ALA): Plant-Based ALA Sources, ALA Supplements

2) By Docosahexaenoic Acid (DHA): Fish Oil-Based DHA, Algal Oil-Based DHA, DHA-Enriched Food Products

3) By Eicosapentaenoic Acid (EPA): Fish Oil-Based EPA, Algal Oil-Based EPA, EPA-Enriched Food Products

View the full omega-3 market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/omega-3-global-market-report

Omega-3 Market Regional Insights

In 2024, North America held the dominant position in the Omega-3 Global Market Report. The region predicted to witness the most rapid growth is Asia-Pacific. The regions comprehensively addressed in the said report include Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

Browse Through More Reports Similar to the Global Omega-3 Market 2025, By The Business Research Company

Nutritional Supplements Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/nutritional-supplements-global-market-report

Omega 3 Supplements Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/omega-3-supplements-global-market-report

Omega 3 Prescription Drugs Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/omega-3-prescription-drugs-global-market-report

Speak With Our Expert:

Saumya Sahay

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Asia +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Europe +44 7882 955267

Email: saumyas@tbrc.info

The Business Research Company - www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com

Follow Us On:

• LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.