Oats Market Set to Reach $11.81 Billion by 2029

Oats Global Market Report 2025

The Business Research Company's Oats Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

What Is The Expected Cagr For The Oats Market Through 2025?

The expansion of the oats market has been quite robust in the last few years. From a valuation of $7.7 billion in 2024, it's projected to climb to $8.22 billion in 2025, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.8%. This remarkable growth during the historic period can be traced back to factors such as shifting consumer diets, enhanced understanding of the health advantages, rising appetite for healthier and expedient breakfast options, strategic marketing efforts, effective brand awareness campaigns, and the appeal of convenience and time efficiency.

Anticipations are strong for a significant expansion in the oats market over the next few years, with an estimation of rising to ""$11.82 billion in 2029, maintaining a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.5%. Factors such as the escalating demand for oat-related products, the increasing preference for quick, easy, and healthy breakfast choices, lifestyle shifts, the expansion of online retail outlets and e-commerce platforms, and a heightened awareness of oatmeal's environmental rewards are all contributing to the growth during the forecasted period. Key trends within this timeframe will comprise innovation and advancement in oat-based products, regional and ethnic diversity, tailor-made oatmeal choices, and a growing consumer interest in environmentally responsible packaging and clean product labeling.

What Are The Key Factors Driving Growth In The Oats Market?

The oats market is experiencing growth due to the increased popularity and choice of healthy foods. A majority of consumers now prioritize foods and beverages that align with their sophisticated health, wellness, ethical, and sustainability requirements. Oatmeal is widely consumed as a healthy breakfast choice due to its valuable health benefits and significant nutritional content. Among these benefits are weight management, blood sugar control, and cholesterol management. For instance, Food Insight, a non-profit organization based in the US, reported in July 2022 that 52% of the participants in their Food and Health Survey were following a specific diet or eating pattern in 2022, an increase from the 39% in 2021. Top diet choices include clean eating (16%), mindful eating (14%), and calorie counting (13%). Additionally, a poll by HealthDay reveals that roughly two out of every three American adults, which equates to about 63%, intend to modify their diets in 2022. Consequently, the escalating popularity and preference for healthy foods are anticipated to propel the growth of the oats market in the forthcoming years.

What Are The Top Players Operating In The Oats Market?

Major players in the Oats Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Blue Lake Milling Pty Ltd.

• Bob's Red Mill Natural Foods Inc.

• Bloch & Guggenheimer

• The Kellogg Company

• Avena Foods Ltd.

• General Mills Inc.

• Grain Millers Inc.

• Quaker Oats Company

• Nestlé SA

• Nature's Path Foods Inc.

What Are The Major Trends That Will Shape The Oats Market In The Future?

In the oats market, product innovations are becoming increasingly popular. Many of the major companies involved in this market are focusing on creating innovative products to satisfy customer needs and solidify their market presence. To illustrate, Quaker Oats Company, a food company based in the US, unveiled Quaker Oats Muesli in September 2022. This new product comes loaded with five types of grains, including 22% of fruits, nuts, and seeds. It comes in two mouth-watering versions: Fruit & Nut and Berries & Seeds. Quaker Oats Muesli provides a hearty, varied-texture, and convenient breakfast experience, making it the perfect choice for health-aware consumers who want nutritious and delicious breakfast alternatives, even on hectic mornings.

Comprehensive Segment-Wise Insights Into The Oats Market

The oatsmarket covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: Whole, Steel Cut, Scottish, Regular Rolled, Quick Rolled, Instant, Other Types

2) By Form: Flakes, Granules, Flour

3) By Application: Bakery Products, Animal Feeds, Food Ingredients, Health Care, Cosmetic Products, Other Applications

4) By Distribution Channel: Hypermarkets, Supermarkets, Specialty Retailers, Convenience Stores, Independent Retailers, Other Distribution Channels

Subsegments:

1) By Whole Oats: Raw Whole Oats, Processed Whole Oats, Steel Cut Oats

2) By Steel Cut Oats: Regular Steel Cut Oats, Quick-Cooking Steel Cut Oats

3) By Scottish Oats: Traditional Stone-Ground Oats, Coarse Milled Oats

4) By Regular Rolled Oats: Old-Fashioned Rolled Oats, Organic Rolled Oats

5) By Quick Rolled Oats: Quick-Cooking Oats, Instant Cooking Rolled Oats

6) By Instant Oats: Flavored Instant Oats, Plain Instant Oats

7) By Other Types: Oat Flour, Oat Bran, Oat-Based Snacks Or Cereal Blends

Global Oats Market - Regional Insights

In the 2025 Oats Global Market Report, Europe was recognized as the market leader for the year 2024. Additionally, the Asia-Pacific region is projected to witness the most accelerated growth in the forecast period. The report encapsulates market analysis for several regions such as Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

