Oatmeal Industry Analysis Report 2025: Key Trends, Drivers, and Forecast Insights

Oatmeal Market Growth Forecast: What To Expect By 2025?

The dimension of the oatmeal market has seen a consistent expansion in the past few years. The market, which stood at $6.81 billion in 2024, is projected to surge to $7.04 billion in 2025, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.4%. Factors contributing to this growth during the historical period include heightened awareness of oatmeal's health advantages, an upswing in demand for convenient food products, growing preference for vegetarian diets, a rise in demand for breakfast cereals, and adjustments in dietary inclinations.

Expectations of robust growth in the oatmeal market size are projected to increase, reaching up to ""$8.55 billion by 2029 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.0%. The surge during the forecasted timeline is due to an increase in demand for organic and non-gluten oatmeal, the rise in environmental awareness benefits associated with oatmeal, alongside developing e-commerce platforms and online retail channels. An increase in international trade and the expansion of oatmeal exports, along with the growing preference for nutritious and healthy breakfast choices, contribute to this growth. Notable trends expected during the forecast period encompass escalated demand for innovative oat-based products, regional and ethnic variations, personable oatmeal choices, and a rising emphasis from consumers on eco-friendly packaging, and vegan and plant-based oatmeal product lines.

What Are Key Factors Driving The Demand In The Global Oatmeal Market?

The growth of the oatmeal market is projected to be driven by a rise in consumers choosing healthier meal plans. A meal plan often consists of a sequence of meals designed to achieve various metabolic and health objectives, which include the intake of fruits, vegetables, and oatmeal among other items. Amidst the COVID-19 pandemic, individuals are gravitating towards healthier meals to maintain their physical fitness and boost immunity. As oatmeal is included in these diets, its demand is expected to surge. For example, in July 2022, Food Insight, a nonprofit organization in the US, reported that there was an increase from 39% in 2021 to 52% in 2022 in the Food and Health Survey participants observing a particular diet or eating pattern. The preferred diets were clean eating (16%), mindful eating (14%), and calorie counting (13%). Also, a Poll/HealthDay survey indicated that about 63%, or nearly two out of three American adults, intend to alter their diets in 2022. Consequently, as more individuals opt for healthier meal plans, the demand for oatmeal is expected to increase significantly.

Who Are The Leading Players In The Oatmeal Market?

Major players in the Oatmeal Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Nature's Path Foods Inc.

• Nestle SA

• General Mills Inc.

• Post Holdings Inc

• La Crosse Milling Company

• Avena Foods Limited

• Blue Lake Milling

• Grain Millers Inc.

• Hain Celestial Group

• Kellogg's Inc.

What Are Some Emerging Trends In The Oatmeal Market?

Major players in the oatmeal industry are prioritising the creation of inventive solutions like instant oats to meet the escalating demand for fast and healthy food options. Instant oats are oats that are pre-cooked, dehydrated, and flattened to ensure swift cooking, usually just a couple of minutes with hot water or in a microwave. For example, Quaker Oats, an American food corporation, unveiled their new Instant Oats range in India in January 2024. This line-up includes three unique flavours: Herby Cheese, Masala Magic, and Mixed Berries. These oats, which only take three minutes to prepare, address the increasing demand for tasty and convenient snack alternatives that extend beyond the breakfast table. This product is designed for speedy preparation and seeks to fulfill the expanding need for flavourful snack alternatives outside the conventional breakfast routine.

Analysis Of Major Segments Driving The Oatmeal Market Growth

The oatmealmarket covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: Whole Oat Groats, Steel Cut Oats, Scottish Oats, Regular Rolled Oats, Quick Rolled Oats, Instant Oats, Other Types

2) By Nature: Organic, Conventional

3) By Distribution Channel: Supermarket/Hypermarket, Convenience Stores, Online Channels, Other Distribution Channels

4) By Form: Flavored Oats, Base Oats

5) By Application: Bakery And Confectionery, Breakfast Cereals, Animal Feed, Others (Cosmetics, Other)

Subsegments:

1) By Whole Oat Groats: Raw Groats, Processed Groats, Steel Cut Oats

2) By Steel Cut Oats: Regular Steel Cut Oats, Quick-Cooking Steel Cut Oats

3) By Scottish Oats: Traditional Scottish Oats, Stone-Ground Oats

4) By Regular Rolled Oats: Old-Fashioned Rolled Oats, Organic Rolled Oats

5) By Quick Rolled Oats: Quick-Cooking Rolled Oats, Instant Rolled Oats

6) By Instant Oats: Flavored Instant Oats, Plain Instant Oats

7) By Other Types: Oat Flour, Oat Bran, Oat-Based Snacks and Cereals

Which Region Is Expected To Lead The Oatmeal Market By 2025?

In the 2025 Oatmeal Global Market Report, North America held the dominant position in the oatmeal industry as of 2024. The report encompasses all corners of the globe, detailing the oatmeal market in regions such as Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

