Airborne Fire Control Radar Market CAGR to be at 5.7% from 2025 to 2029 | $3.8 Billion Industry Revenue by 2029

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company’s Airborne Fire Control Radar Global Market Report 2025 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

Get 30% Off All Global Market Reports With Code ONLINE30 – Stay Ahead Of Trade Shifts, Macroeconomic Trends, And Industry Disruptors ” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, August 6, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Get 30% Off All Global Market Reports With Code ONLINE30 – Stay Ahead Of Trade Shifts, Macroeconomic Trends, And Industry Disruptors

What Is The Projected Market Size & Growth Rate Of The Airborne Fire Control Radar Market?

The market for airborne fire control radar has seen a robust expansion in the past few years. It is forecasted to increase from $2.88 billion in 2024 to $3.04 billion in 2025, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.7%. The previous growth in this sector is due to factors such as military modernization initiatives, evolving threats, the aftermath of the cold war era, integration into fighter jets, the demand for multi-functionality, worldwide conflicts, and anti-terrorism operations.

Expectations are high for the airborne fire control radar market, with substantial growth anticipated over the upcoming years. By 2029, the market is projected to increase to $3.8 billion, representing a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 5.7%. Factors contributing to this projected growth during the forecast period include swift advancements in radar electronics, network-centric warfare integration, emphasis on engagements beyond visual range, demand for compact and lightweight systems, the growth of passive and covert systems, and the global expansion of airborne surveillance. Future trends to monitor during this forecast period are the progression in Active Electronically Scanned Array (AESA) technology, adoption of Gallium Nitride (GAN) technology, a heightened emphasis on software-driven radars, and the inclusion of artificial intelligence (AI).

Download a free sample of the airborne fire control radar market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=7939&type=smp

What Is The Crucial Factor Driving The Global Airborne Fire Control Radar Market?

Expectations are that the increasing spend on military will spur the growth of the airborne fire control radar market. This expenditure involves government funding to equip its military with weaponry, gear, and personnel. Airborne fire control radars are highly utilized in the military to detect and track targets of interest such as threats posed by both manned and unmanned aircraft, vehicles, individuals, as well as rocket, artillery, and mortar systems (RAM). They offer precise target localization which includes the elevation and speed of threats that are both airborne and based on the ground. For example, data from the European Defense Agency, an intergovernmental agency of the European Union based in Belgium, reveals that European defense expenditure in 2022 hit a whopping €240 billion. This presents a 6% increase compared with the previous year and marks the eighth successive year of growth. Out of the 27 EU Member States, 20 increased their defense budgets, and six made hikes of over 10%. Thus, this increase in military expenditure is propelling the demand in the automotive silicone market.

Who Are The Emerging Players In The Airborne Fire Control Radar Market?

Major players in the Airborne Fire Control Radar Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Bharat Electronics Limited

• Hensoldt AG

• Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd.

• Leonardo S.p.A.

• Lockheed Martin Corporation

• BAE Systems PLC

• Northrop Grumman Corporation

• Raytheon Technologies Corporation

• Saab AB

• Thales Group

What Are The Key Trends Shaping The Airborne Fire Control Radar Industry?

The airborne fire control radar market is gradually being dominated by progressive technological innovations. To consolidate their position in the market, major enterprises in this sector are prioritizing the development of advanced technological products. An illustrative case is the Northrop Grumman Corporation, an American aerospace and defense technology firm, who showcased their AN/TPS-80 Ground/Air Task Oriented Radar (G/ATOR) in August 2022. This multifunctional sensor, touted as an advanced fire control radar solution, was successful in detecting and tracking multiple cruise missile threats at once. After its successful deployment, G/ATOR was able to track each target and seamlessly transferred relevant data in real-time to intercept various cruise missile threats from different trajectories. The AN/TPS-80 demonstrated a range of operational capabilities during a highly precise enemy attack simulation. Touted as the world's premier expeditionary radar, G/ATOR stands unrivalled in its ability to simultaneously detect numerous airborne targets with weapon-grade accuracy and provide complete 360-degree coverage.

What Segments Are Covered In The Airborne Fire Control Radar Market Report?

The airborne fire control radar market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Frequency Band: L And S-Band, X-Band, Ku Or K Or Ka-Band

2) By Platform: Fighter Jets, Combat Helicopters, Other Platforms

3) By Application: Air To Ground, Air To Sea, Air To Air

Subsegments:

1) By L And S-Band: L-Band Radar Systems, S-Band Radar Systems

2) By X-Band: X-Band Radar Systems

3) By Ku Or K Or Ka-Band: Ku-Band Radar Systems, K-Band Radar Systems, Ka-Band Radar Systems

View the full airborne fire control radar market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/airborne-fire-control-radar-global-market-report

Which Region Is Projected To Hold The Largest Market Share In The Global Airborne Fire Control Radar Market?

In the 2025 Global Market Report on Airborne Fire Control Radar, North America held the highest market share in 2024. However, during the forecast period, the Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to experience the most rapid growth. The report encompasses several regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

Browse Through More Reports Similar to the Global Airborne Fire Control Radar Market 2025, By The Business Research Company

Fire Detection Equipment Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/fire-detection-equipment-global-market-report

Airborne Optronics Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/airborne-optronics-global-market-report

Airborne Countermeasure System Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/airborne-countermeasure-system-global-market-report

Speak With Our Expert:

Saumya Sahay

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Asia +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Europe +44 7882 955267

Email: saumyas@tbrc.info

The Business Research Company - www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com

Follow Us On:

LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.