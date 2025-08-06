Leavening Agents Market Trends and Analysis by Application, Vertical, Region, and Segment Forecast to 2029

The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, August 6, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What Is The Estimated Industry Size Of Leavening Agents Market?

The market size of leavening agents has progressively expanded in the past few years. The market, which is expected to escalate from $6.74 billion in 2024 to $7 billion in 2025, predicts a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.8%. The historic period of growth is due to a number of factors: an increase in demand for bakery and confectionery products, the broadening of the food processing industry, a consumer preference for convenience foods, a surge in the consumption of baked goods, a rise in discretionary income, and evolving lifestyles.

Expectations are high for robust growth in the leavening agents market size in the impending years. A growth to ""$8.69 billion with an annual compound growth rate (CAGR) of 5.6% by 2029 is anticipated. The growth during the forecast period is being credited to health and wellness trends influencing baking decisions, emphasis on natural leavening agents with clean labels, burgeoning markets, and rising urbanization, plus the expansion of online retail and e-commerce for baking ingredients and enforcement of quality and safety standards. The forecast period also predicts several trends such as gluten-free leavening agents, the implementation of natural and organic leavening agents, usage of clean label ingredients in baking, utilization in artisanal and specialty baking, bespoke leavening solutions for diverse products, and the use of microencapsulation technology for measured release.

What Are The Major Factors Driving The Leavening Agents Global Market Growth?

The burgeoning appetite for bakery items is contributing to the expansion of the leavening agents market. Bakery goods consist of foodstuffs created from dough or batter that are baked, including bread, cakes, cookies, and other similar items. Leavening agents assist these bakery products in gaining height while also rendering them soft and airy. For example, the International Dairy Deli Bakery Association (IDDBA), a non-profit organization based in the United States, reported in August 2022 that the bakery industry sales for June were about $3.1 billion, signifying a 9.3% growth rate compared with the previous year. Hence, the escalating fondness for bakery items is spearheading the growth of the leavening agents market.

Who Are The Leading Companies In The Leavening Agents Market?

What Are The Prominent Trends In The Leavening Agents Market?

A leading trend gaining traction in the leavening agent market is product innovation. Major players in this market are rolling out new leavening agents to improve the taste and texture of food items. Take, for example, Angel Yeast, a yeast extract manufacturer based in China, known for its products used in baking, seasoning, brewing, and more. In September 2022, they launched a high-sugar dry yeast product designed to overcome various baking issues associated with high-sugar, high salt, and weak organic acids. This new Premium high-sugar dry yeast product from Angel Yeast offers quick and superior fermentation, even when the yeast fermentation is impacted by high content of sugar, salt, and oil under normal conditions. Additionally, it also prolongs the lifespan of bread and other baked items due to its resistance to weak organic acids.

What Are The Primary Segments Covered In The Global Leavening Agents Market Report?

The leavening agentsmarket covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Form: Biological, Physical, Chemical

2) By Application: Sea Food, Bakery Products, Fried Foods, Wheat Flour, Soy Products

3) By Sales Channel: Direct Sales And Wholesalers, Independent Grocery Retailer, Non-Store Retailers, Other Sales Channels

Subsegments:

1) By Biological: Yeast, Bacterial Cultures

2) By Physical: Steam, Air

3) By Chemical: Baking Soda, Baking Powder, Ammonium Bicarbonate

Which Region Is Forecasted To Grow The Fastest In The Leavening Agents Industry?

In 2024, North America held the most significant share in the global market for leavening agents. However, it is projected that the Asia-Pacific region will experience the quickest growth in the leavening agents market during the forecast period. This market report on leavening agents encapsulates areas such as Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

