Non-Alcoholic Beer Industry Report: Competitive Landscape and Future Prospects

Non-Alcoholic Beer Global Market Report 2025

The Business Research Company's Non-Alcoholic Beer Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

What Is The Projected Market Size & Growth Rate Of The Non-Alcoholic Beer Market?

The market size of non-alcoholic beer has seen significant growth recently, expanding from $21.94 billion in 2024 to an expected $23.84 billion in 2025. This suggests a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.7%. The historical growth trajectory can be linked to factors such as the broadening of online sales platforms, shifts in consumer tastes, enhancements in taste and quality, the spread of alcohol-related ailments, and robust economic development in emerging markets.

It is anticipated that the non-alcoholic beer industry will experience a substantial expansion in size in the following years, potentially reaching ""$34.98 billion in 2029 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.1%. The predicted growth during this period can be associated with governmental efforts and public health drives, adherence to sustainable and environmentally-friendly brewing processes, evolving health-aware consumer habits and lifestyles, cultural and religious considerations, along with a pronounced visibility of low and zero alcohol beers in the on-premise. Observations for the upcoming period indicate emerging trends such as the introduction of novel products, artisanal and craft-based non-alcoholic beers, alcohol-free social occasions, the inclusion of non-alcoholic beer in sports and fitness regimes, partnerships, and innovative flavor introductions.

What Is The Crucial Factor Driving The Global Non-Alcoholic Beer Market?

The expansion of the non-alcoholic beer market during the historic period was driven by the increasing understanding and appreciation for alcohol-free drinks' advantages. Non-alcoholic or alcohol-free beer usually contains either no alcohol or a minimal amount, typically between 0% and 1.2%. As reported by the Upstream Brewing Company, non-alcoholic beer can promote heart health, augment bone mineral density, decrease the likelihood of osteoporosis and can even aid in the production of breast milk. For instance, data from a survey released by Drinkaware, a UK-based alcohol charity, in January 2024 showed that in 2023, 30% of adults wanted to cut down their alcohol intake, 36% had consumed low or non-alcoholic drinks in 2021, and a third reported that they would likely opt for such beverages in the next year. Consequently, the increasing knowledge of the health benefits of alcohol-free drinks facilitated the rise of the non-alcoholic beer market.

Who Are The Emerging Players In The Non-Alcoholic Beer Market?

Major players in the Non-Alcoholic Beer Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Anheuser-Busch InBev SA

• BERNARD Family Brewery Inc.

• Big Drop Brewing Co.

• Carlsberg Breweries Group

• Coors Brewing Company

• Erdinger Weibbrau GmbH

• Heineken N.V.

• Krombacher Brauerei Bernhard Schadeberg GmbH & Co. KG

• Moscow Brewing Company

• Royal Swinkels Family Brewers UK Ltd.

What Are The Key Trends Shaping The Non-Alcoholic Beer Industry?

A surge in health-conscious awareness among consumers is triggering the introduction of innovative products by non-alcoholic beer producers. With health considerations becoming increasingly paramount, consumers are willing to spend more on food beneficial to their health. This has resulted in a boost in demand for low-alcohol and non-alcoholic products, especially among those with underlying health conditions. To seize this opportunity, numerous companies are launching new offerings into the market to boost their portfolio. For instance, in 2024, the Firestone Walker Brewing Company based in the US, introduced their Non-Alcoholic Beer 8ZERO5 to the market. The beer, with less than 0.5% ABV and only 60 calories, offers a healthier alternative for consumers seeking a refreshing drink without the downsides of alcohol. The beer's significant appeal is its capability to mimic the popular flavor profile of the 805 Blonde Ale, while catering to the expanding demand for non-alcoholic options among health-minded and active individuals.

What Segments Are Covered In The Non-Alcoholic Beer Market Report?

The non-alcoholic beermarket covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Product: Alcohol free, Low alcohol

2) By Material: Malted Grains, Hops, Yeasts, Enzymes, Other Materials

3) By Category: Plain, Flavored

4) By Distribution Channel: Store-based, Non-Store-based

Subsegments:

1) By Alcohol Free: Non-Alcoholic Lager, Non-Alcoholic Ale, Non-Alcoholic Stout Or Porter, Non-Alcoholic Wheat Beer

2) By Low Alcohol: Low Alcohol Lager, Low Alcohol Ale, Low Alcohol Stout Or Porter, Low Alcohol Wheat Beer

Which Region Is Projected To Hold The Largest Market Share In The Global Non-Alcoholic Beer Market?

In 2024, North America dominated the global market for non-alcoholic beer. The Non-Alcoholic Beer Global Market Report 2025 projects further growth of this leading region. The scope of this report includes regions such as Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

