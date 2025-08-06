Natural Sweeteners Market Trends and Analysis by Application, Vertical, Region, and Segment Forecast to 2029

Natural Sweeteners Global Market Report 2025

What Is The Estimated Industry Size Of Natural Sweeteners Market?

The dimension of the natural sweeteners market has seen robust expansion over recent years. With growth forecasted to rise from $6.09 billion in 2024 to $6.45 billion in 2025, achieving a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.9%. The upward trend during the historical phase can be credited to heightened awareness of health, surge in requirement for low-calorie substitutes, consumer inclination towards natural components, legitimizing policies favouring natural sweeteners, and enforcement of sugar taxes.

The market size for natural sweeteners is anticipated to experience robust expansion in the upcoming years, with projections estimating it to escalate to ""$8.41 billion in 2029"", reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.8%. This projected surge during the forecast timeframe can be linked to factors such as the growing preference for low-calorie, sugar-free food and beverages, an increase in the diabetic populace, the escalating market for functional food and beverages, adherence to clean label policies, and urbanization trends in emerging nations. The forecast period is also expected to witness specific trends like the burgeoning popularity of monk fruit, the rise in plant-based and vegan dietary habits, emphasis on sustainable sourcing, blending of natural sweeteners, and functional sweeteners possessing prebiotic or probiotic traits.

What Are The Major Factors Driving The Natural Sweeteners Global Market Growth?

The rise in diabetes and obesity cases is anticipated to drive the expansion of the natural sweeteners market in the near future. A sizable segment of the population is opting for low sugar alternatives to better manage their diabetes and obesity. A growing number of people are shifting from conventional table sugar and high-fructose corn syrup to natural sweeteners, which offer a healthful substitute to processed sugars and assist in weight loss. For example, a UK governmental agency, the Office for Health Improvement and Disparities, published statistics in May 2024 stating that 64.0% of adults aged 18 and over in England were regarded as overweight or experiencing obesity during 2022 to 2023, which aligns closely with the previous year's percentage of 63.8%. Hence, the escalating incidences of diabetes and obesity fuel the natural sweeteners market's growth.

Who Are The Leading Companies In The Natural Sweeteners Market?

Major players in the Natural Sweeteners Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Associated British Foods

• Archer-Daniels-Midland Company

• Cargill Inc.

• E.I. du Pont de Nemours & Company

• FoodChem International Corporation

• Galam Ltd.

• GLG Life Tech Corp

• Herboveda India

• Imperial Holly Corporation

• Ingredion Inc.

What Are The Prominent Trends In The Natural Sweeteners Market?

Advancements in product development are influencing the natural sweeteners industry. The key players in this sector are concentrating on such advancements to consolidate their market standing. For example, in November 2023, Ocean Spray, an agricultural cooperative company based in the United States, launched the Zero Sugar series of its popular juices. It introduced cranberry and mixed berry flavors, using stevia leaf extract for sweetening, and each cup only has 5 calories and zero added sugar, serving those consumers who are health-aware and looking for alternatives with less sugar. This product introduction underlines Ocean Spray's dedication to adjusting to the evolving consumer inclinations, and it aims to breathe new life into the juice segment, which has seen a decrease in sales due to the high sugar content in conventional fruit drinks.

What Are The Primary Segments Covered In The Global Natural Sweeteners Market Report?

The natural sweetenersmarket covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: Stevia, Sorbitol, Xylitol, Mannitol, Erythritol, Sweet Proteins, Other Types

2) By Application: Bakery Goods, Sweet Spreads, Confectionery And Chewing Gums, Beverages, Dairy Products, Other Applications

3) By End-User: Food And Beverages, Pharmaceutical, Direct Sales, Other End-Users

Subsegments:

1) By Stevia: Stevia Extracts, Liquid Stevia, Powdered Stevia

2) By Sorbitol: Sorbitol Syrup, Sorbitol Powder

3) By Xylitol: Xylitol Granules, Xylitol Powder

4) By Mannitol: Mannitol Granules, Mannitol Powder

5) By Erythritol: Erythritol Granules, Erythritol Powder

6) By Sweet Proteins: Monellin, Thaumatin, Miraculin

7) By Other Types: Honey, Agave Nectar, Maple Syrup, Coconut Sugar, Date Sugar

Which Region Is Forecasted To Grow The Fastest In The Natural Sweeteners Industry?

In the 2025 Natural Sweeteners Global Market Report, North America was identified as the leading region in 2024. It is expected that this region will continue to see growth in the forecast period. The report includes important data from other regions as well, such as Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

