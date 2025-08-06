European Fish Oil Market Set to Double by 2035 as Manufacturers Turn to Sustainable Innovation and Omega-3 Demand

European Fish Oil market

NEWARK, DE, UNITED STATES, August 6, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The European Fish Oil market is poised for robust expansion, with forecasts projecting growth from USD 3,017.3 million in 2025 to USD 6,466.0 million by 2035. This anticipated growth, at a CAGR of 7.9%, signals both opportunity and urgency for manufacturers in the nutraceutical, cosmetics, and animal nutrition sectors. Driven by surging demand for Omega-3 fatty acids, the market is evolving rapidly—guided by innovation, sustainability, and shifting consumer preferences.

As manufacturers across Europe face mounting pressure to respond to environmental concerns and deliver differentiated health-focused products, the fish oil sector emerges as a vital solution area. Companies seeking to future-proof their portfolios are looking toward functional ingredients like fish oil that not only meet today’s health standards but also align with tomorrow’s sustainability benchmarks.

Omega-3 Demand Anchors Growth

At the core of this surge is the rising awareness of the health benefits of Omega-3 fatty acids—especially eicosapentaenoic acid (EPA) and docosahexaenoic acid (DHA)—which support cardiovascular wellness, cognitive function, and anti-inflammatory activity. Manufacturers catering to health-conscious consumers have embraced fish oil as a powerful ingredient in supplements, fortified foods, and even cosmetics.

Germany and France are spearheading this momentum, with Germany accounting for 10% of the regional market share. With a mature wellness industry, German consumers are particularly drawn to high-quality, traceable fish oil products. French demand is also accelerating, buoyed by growing interest in nutraceuticals and plant-based alternatives like algal oil.

Sustainability: No Longer Optional

Environmental impact and responsible sourcing are now non-negotiables in the fish oil industry. Manufacturers and consumers alike are turning their backs on unsustainable practices in favor of innovative and transparent supply chains.

Recent sustainability initiatives are leading the way:

DSM Nutritional Products has launched a fully traceable fish oil supply chain, increasing transparency and reinforcing eco-conscious values.

Aker BioMarine’s Eco-Harvesting™ technology minimizes environmental disruption in krill oil sourcing, enhancing bioavailability while addressing ecological concerns.

Orkla Health has diversified its product line with fish and algae oil softgels, providing plant-based alternatives to serve vegan and vegetarian populations.

With these shifts, companies not only reduce environmental impact but also broaden their consumer base by meeting ethical and dietary standards.

Innovation Redefines Product Development

Innovation remains the lifeblood of differentiation in the European fish oil sector. Legacy brands such as Nordic Naturals, Orkla Health, and DSM are not only reformulating but also reinventing delivery formats. Gummies, emulsions, and powders are now mainstream, targeting specific age groups, dietary needs, and convenience demands.

A notable recent development is Nordic Naturals’ collaboration with the University of Copenhagen to conduct clinical research on fish oil’s role in cognitive and cardiovascular health—underscoring the sector’s commitment to evidence-based wellness.

Expanding Beyond Nutrition: Cosmetics and Animal Health

The application of fish oil is moving beyond human consumption. In the cosmetics and personal care industry, companies like Epax are tapping into the anti-aging and anti-inflammatory benefits of Omega-3s, integrating them into high-end skincare products in markets such as Germany and France.

In parallel, the feed-grade fish oil segment—accounting for 50% of the market by grade—is surging. With the aquaculture and pet food industries growing, Omega-3-rich feed solutions are becoming essential for animal health and welfare. This dual-use across human and animal markets offers manufacturers diversified revenue streams and resilience against demand shifts.

Salmon Oil and Krill Oil: Premium Segments with Premium Potential

Among product categories, salmon oil, holding a 35% share, continues to outpace other segments due to its high Omega-3 concentration and clean-label appeal. Used in both dietary supplements and pet nutrition, salmon oil is positioned as a high-function, high-margin ingredient.

Simultaneously, krill oil is winning favor for its enhanced bioavailability and sustainable sourcing, offering manufacturers a compelling alternative in an eco-conscious marketplace.

Market Fragmentation: Opportunity Across Tiers

Though dominated by a few large players—Omega Protein (25%), Marvesa (20%), and GC Rieber Oils (15%)—the market allows room for mid-sized and niche companies. Tier 2 and Tier 3 firms such as Norsan and regional organic producers are carving out valuable niches, particularly by emphasizing sustainability and product purity.

With high CAGR potential in countries such as Norway (35% share) and Denmark (20% share), local manufacturers are in a prime position to expand regionally by leveraging their geographical advantage and consumer trust.

Semi-Annual Growth Patterns Reveal Momentum

Recent semi-annual CAGR analysis further underscores the sector’s dynamism. From H1 2025 to H2 2025, the CAGR rose from 4.9% to 6.2%, reflecting increasing market velocity as consumer demand sharpens. This follows a 120-basis-point improvement year-on-year compared to 2024, with H2 2024 showing a 3.7% CAGR.

For manufacturers, this data is a call to act quickly and decisively. Those who prioritize innovation, sustainable sourcing, and consumer trust will be best positioned to capture this fast-growing and future-forward market.

Editor’s Note:

This press release is based exclusively on verified data specific to the Europe Fish Oil Market outlook from 2025 to 2035. It reflects current market trends, corporate developments, and projected financial trajectories without any external AI-generated content. Manufacturers and stakeholders are encouraged to view this as a strategic snapshot to guide future planning and investment.

Legal Disclaimer:

