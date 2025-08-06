e-Future Motors PH Launches ₱3B Joint Operating Scheme for Transport Cooperatives Without Bank Access

Contract signing of e-Future Motors PH, Bradburry Finance, and PH Cooperative Leaders

Revolutionary no-loan scheme deploys 1,000 e-jeepneys to qualified cooperatives, backed by ₱3B Hong Kong investment for PH transport modernization.

This project addresses that gap directly by offering a no-loan, no-collateral solution — one built on the strength of their operations, not their credit history.” — BK Shin, CEO of e-Future Motors PH

PASAY CITY, METRO MANILA, PHILIPPINES, August 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- e-Future Motors PH Inc. proudly announces the official launch of its Joint Operating Scheme (JOS) — a breakthrough initiative designed to empower transport cooperatives that lack access to traditional bank loans, yet possess strong operational potential through profitable routes.In partnership with Bradburry Finance Limited, a Hong Kong-based financial institution, this scheme aims to deploy 1,000 electric jeepney units across the Philippines under a cooperative-based joint operation model. The program allows a minimum of 50 units per qualified cooperative, enabling them to modernize their fleets without the burden of direct financing or collateral requirements.“Many cooperatives have strong routes with the capacity to generate at least ₱10,000 in daily revenue, but are held back by financial barriers,” said BK Shin, CEO of e-Future Motors PH. “This project addresses that gap directly by offering a no-loan, no-collateral solution — one built on the strength of their operations, not their credit history.”Through this Joint Operating Scheme, e-Future Motors PH retains ownership of the units while cooperatives manage daily operations, fare collection, and maintenance. Revenues are shared based on a pre-agreed scheme, ensuring financial sustainability for both parties while accelerating the transition to clean and modern transport.The innovative financing model addresses a critical gap in the Philippine transport sector, where many cooperatives with profitable routes struggle to access traditional banking services due to stringent collateral requirements and credit history limitations. By focusing on operational capacity rather than financial credentials, the scheme opens modernization opportunities for previously underserved transport groups.Bradburry Finance HK serves as the principal backer of the ₱3 billion investment, demonstrating international confidence in the potential of transport modernization in the Philippines and the performance capabilities of local cooperatives. The substantial funding commitment reflects growing global interest in sustainable transport solutions in emerging markets.The project directly aligns with the Philippine government’s Public Utility Vehicle (PUV) Modernization Program and supports the Department of Transportation’s (DOTr) strategic push for a cleaner, more efficient, and commuter-friendly public transport system. This collaboration between private sector innovation and government policy objectives represents a model for sustainable development partnerships.Key features of the Joint Operating Scheme include:• Zero upfront investment required from cooperatives• Minimum deployment of 50 electric jeepney units per qualified cooperative• Revenue-sharing model based on operational performance• Comprehensive maintenance and technical support• Alignment with government modernization standardsThe electric jeepneys deployed under this scheme will feature modern safety equipment, GPS tracking systems, and passenger amenities that enhance the commuter experience while reducing environmental impact through zero-emission operations.“This groundbreaking financing model could revolutionize how transport cooperatives access modernization opportunities, potentially serving as a blueprint for similar initiatives across Southeast Asia’s developing transport sectors.”Qualification criteria for interested cooperatives include demonstrated route profitability, operational track record, and commitment to the joint operation framework. The selection process prioritizes cooperatives serving high-traffic routes with strong passenger demand and community integration.Environmental benefits of the program extend beyond emission reduction, contributing to improved air quality in Metro Manila and other deployment areas. The electric jeepneys will help reduce the carbon footprint of public transportation while maintaining the cultural significance of the iconic jeep net in Filipino society.Interested cooperatives can now apply to join the program through e-Future Motors PH’s official channels, with comprehensive unit deployment scheduled to begin in Q4 2025. The phased rollout will prioritize high-impact routes and cooperatives demonstrating strong operational readiness.This initiative represents a significant milestone in Philippine transport modernization, combining innovative financing, environmental sustainability, and social impact to create lasting change in the country’s public transport landscape.About e-Future Motors PH Inc.e-Future Motors PH Inc. is a leading provider of electric vehicle solutions in the Philippines, specializing in sustainable transport modernization for public utility vehicles.About Bradburry Finance LimitedBradburry Finance Limited is a Hong Kong-based financial institution focused on infrastructure and sustainable development investments across Asia-Pacific markets.Contact Information:e-Future Motors PH Inc.Email: boyetloverez@saionauto.comNestor Boyet LoverezSales and Marketing

Thousands of Modern Jeepneys to be Distributed to Cooperatives at PH Auto Expo 2025

