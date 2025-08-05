“Let’s move out 2 x 2,” Wyoming Guardsmen march through Cheyenne for those in need

CHEYENNE, Wyo. – Before the city stirred awake, 38 Soldiers from the Wyoming Army National Guard stepped off from the 115th Field Artillery Brigade Armory at 6 a.m., ruck sacks strapped tight and hearts full of purpose in Cheyenne, Wyoming Aug. 3, 2025.
With approximately 30 pounds of canned goods, clothing and hygiene products loaded in each pack, the Soldiers—dressed in full fatigues—moved quietly but steadily through Cheyenne’s still-slumbering streets. The sky glowed with the first light of dawn, casting a warm orange hue over the horizon as the group began their 3.4-mile route.
Led by Capt. Cameron Boeckel, Commander of Headquarters Battalion 115th Rear Detachment and 148th Signal Company, the formation wound its way past local landmarks including Lions Park, the State Capitol, and historic residential neighborhoods.
The city was still quiet, its traffic lights blinking red, and its sidewalks mostly empty save for the determined line of Guardsmen rucking with purpose.
“This is about showing up for the community before the day even begins,” Boeckel said. “Our Soldiers know what it means to serve—this is just another way to put that into action.”
The effort wasn’t just about miles and muscle. Every ruck carried items for donation—essentials for those who may be struggling. Private 1st Class Isabel Holler, Wyoming Army Guard, who helped collect the supplies, said the idea came from a simple desire to do more for those who often go without.
“I want to give back so we give people what they need to stay warm, to feel human, and to know
someone out there cares,” Holler said. “That’s why we loaded our rucks—not just with weight, but with compassion.”
As the ruck neared its end, passing the Cheyenne Depot and climbing the final bridge along Highway 180, the rhythmic sound of boots on pavement was joined by a melody. The unit’s chaplain took up the bagpipes and played a series of patriotic songs, echoing off the streets and drawing a few early risers to look to their right as they drove past in admiration.
Despite the heavy rucks, there were smiles across the ranks. The sense of shared mission and service lifted the weight, step by step.
2 By mid-morning, the donated supplies were delivered to Needs Inc. serving Cheyenne’s most vulnerable, just in time for the changing season.
“This is how we Ride for the Brand,” Boeckel said. “We don’t just wear the uniform—we live its values.”
