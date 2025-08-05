Shotgun Skills Clinic planned in Salmon, Aug. 24

This clinic is designed for anyone, youth or adult, who wants to become more comfortable shooting shotguns in a controlled setting. Participants will receive one-on-one guidance from trained instructors and will practice shooting at flying clay targets. Clay targets and ammunition are provided. Participants must have successfully completed a hunter education course.

Limited seats are available and advanced registration is required, either in-person or online. The cost of the clinic is $8.00 when registering in-person at the Salmon Regional office, or $9.75 if registering online on Fish and Game’s website.

For more information, contact the Salmon Region Office at 208-756-2271 or Ian Mott at Ian.Mott@idfg.idaho.gov.