NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING AND SOLICITATION OF PUBLIC COMMENT

Fiscal Year 2025 Weatherization Assistance Program Proposed State Plan Revision 2

The Department of Energy and Environment (the Department) invites the public to present its comments in writing or at a virtual public hearing on the Fiscal Year 2025 (FY25) Proposed State Plan for the Weatherization Assistance Program (WAP).

Public Hearing

HEARING DATE: August 15, 2025

TIME: 12:00pm – 1:00pm

WEB ACCESS: https://dcnet.webex.com/dcnet/j.php?MTID=mdf6298b1800b7251d2569ef514c54406

Meeting number: 2314 702 3125

Password: DCWAP25

PHONE ACCESS

Call-in toll number:

+1-202-860-2110 United States Toll (Washington D.C.)

1-650-479-3208 Call-in toll number (US/Canada)

Access code: 231 470 23125

Beginning August 5, 2025, the full text of the FY25 WAP Proposed State Plan will be available online at the Department’s website. A person may obtain a copy of the WAP Proposed State Plan by any of the following means:

Download: from the Department’s website, https://doee.dc.gov/service/weatherization-assistance-program-wap. Look for “FY25 WAP Proposed State Plan” near the bottom of the page. Follow the link to the page, where the document can be downloaded in a PDF format.

Email: a request to [email protected] with “Request copy of FY25 WAP Proposed State Plan mailto:” in the subject line.

Write: the Department at 1200 First Street NE, 5th Floor, Washington, DC 20002, “Attn: Lisa Crawford RE: FY25WAP Proposed State Plan” on the outside of the envelope.

The deadline for comments is August 15, 2025. All persons present at the hearing who wish to be heard may testify in person. All presentations shall be limited to five minutes. Persons are urged to submit duplicate copies of their written statements.

Persons may also submit written testimony by email, with a subject line of “FY25 WAP Proposed State Plan”, to [email protected]. Comments clearly marked “FY25 WAP Proposed State Plan” may also be mailed to the Department’s offices at the address listed above. All comments should be received no later than 12:00pm on August 15, 2025. The Department will consider all comments received in its final decision.