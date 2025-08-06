AG’s Office provides community investment funds to southwest WA

SEATTLE – AG Nick Brown today announced his office would provide $200,000 to a Vancouver area nonprofit that supports local community investment work following a judgment last year against a different area charity that mismanaged funds meant for similar work.

In November, a Clark County Superior Court judge approved a judgment against the former directors of The Noble Foundation and its subsidiaries after they illegally benefited from funds meant to serve communities of color and low-income households. About $1 million in civil penalties were suspended as long as defendants comply with other terms of the judgment totaling approximately $350,000.

Of the judgment proceeds that were paid to the state, Brown said it was important to use these funds for more than just covering costs associated with investigating and prosecuting the case. Some $200,000 will be distributed to the Vancouver-based Community Foundation for Southwest Washington’s Social Justice & Resiliency Fund, which provides grants to similar organizations in the area.

“The Noble Foundation failed its promise of opportunity to our residents. By putting these funds in the hands of reputable southwest Washington charities, we can restore some hope to those denied,” Brown said.

Matt Morton, president of the Community Foundation for Southwest Washington, said the organization looks forward to helping distribute these funds “to organizations creating real, lasting impact in our region.”

“We are grateful to know the Washington State Attorney General is protecting the best interests of our state on multiple fronts, and we look forward to redirecting these funds in ways that advance social and economic justice across southwest Washington,” Morton said.

The remaining recovery funds, about $150,000, will cover the costs of the litigation and pay for educational efforts to help other nonprofits follow the law. The charities team offers free virtual and in-person education and training to donors and board members in an effort to help prevent situations such as those in this case. To request a training or obtain more information, please e-mail charities@atg.wa.gov.

The case was led by the office’s Charitable Assets Protection Team, which specifically focuses on charity cases involving the misuse or misappropriation of funds solicited for charitable purposes. Consumers who believe they have been affected by a charity’s deceptive conduct may file a complaint with the Attorney General’s Office at this link.

