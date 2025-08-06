Travel Advisory: Lane Reductions Planned for Route 2 at Route 37 in Cranston

Starting on Friday night, August 15, the Rhode Island Department of Transportation (RIDOT) will temporarily reduce the travel lanes from two to one in each direction on Route 2 (New London Avenue) at the Route 37 overpass in Cranston. The change is the first step in a series of traffic pattern changes related to the replacement of the structurally deficient bridge carrying Route 37 over Route 2.

All ramps and exits at the interchange will remain open, but drivers should expect narrowed and shifted lanes and less distance for merging at ramps.

The traffic pattern will remain in place until mid-November, followed by additional changes when demolition of a portion of the old bridge is scheduled to begin. RIDOT will announce these changes well in advance.

The bridge carrying Route 37 over Route 2 is being rebuilt as part of a larger $142.8 million project to make numerous improvements, replacing and rehabilitating six bridges carrying Route 37 over local roads, arterials, and rail lines. It is the third of three Route 37-focused projects, representing more than $300 million of improvements to address all bridges and safety concerns along the entire highway. Route 37 is a critical east-west freeway in central Rhode Island, linking the cities of Cranston and Warwick, major retail, office and residential areas, Interstate highways and Rhode Island T.F. Green International Airport. With a daily traffic count of 42,000 vehicles, Route 37 is one of the state's busiest corridors.

All construction projects are subject to changes in schedule and scope depending on needs, circumstances, findings and weather.

This bridge rehabilitation is made possible by RhodeWorks. RIDOT is committed to bringing Rhode Island's infrastructure into a state of good repair while respecting the environment and striving to improve it. Learn more at www.ridot.net/RhodeWorks.