Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,912 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 411,095 in the last 365 days.

MDC to host Hunter Education skills class Aug. 19 in Livingston County

CHILLICOTHE, Mo. – The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) invites those wishing to get their hunter education certification to attend a Hunter Education skills course offered from 5:30 – 8:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 19, at the Litton Agri-Science Learning Center in Chillicothe.

Registration is required. Interested participants can register at https://mdc-event-web.s3licensing.com/Event/EventDetails/210767.

This course is designed for participants ages 11 and up. Parents are welcome to stay with their child for the class, though it is not mandatory.

The skills course is the second half of the hunter education certification process. Participants will need to complete the knowledge portion of certification prior to attending. The online version can be completed for a fee, or participants may complete the chapter review questions in the student Hunter Education manual at no cost. Student manuals and access to the online courses can be found on MDC’s website at https://short.mdc.mo.gov/ZCt. Student manuals are also available at any MDC office free of charge. Bring proof of completion to class.

The Litton Agri-Science Learning Center is located at 10780 LIV 235 in Chillicothe. For any questions, contact MDC Conservation Educator Brad Addison at Bradley.addison@mdc.mo.gov.   

To learn more about hunter education requirements in Missouri or to learn if you are exempt, visit  https://mdc.mo.gov/hunting-trapping/hunter-education.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

MDC to host Hunter Education skills class Aug. 19 in Livingston County

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on July 21, 2025.

We use cookies to enhance your experience. Learn more