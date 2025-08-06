MDC to host Hunter Education skills class Aug. 19 in Livingston County

CHILLICOTHE, Mo. – The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) invites those wishing to get their hunter education certification to attend a Hunter Education skills course offered from 5:30 – 8:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 19, at the Litton Agri-Science Learning Center in Chillicothe.

Registration is required. Interested participants can register at https://mdc-event-web.s3licensing.com/Event/EventDetails/210767.

This course is designed for participants ages 11 and up. Parents are welcome to stay with their child for the class, though it is not mandatory.

The skills course is the second half of the hunter education certification process. Participants will need to complete the knowledge portion of certification prior to attending. The online version can be completed for a fee, or participants may complete the chapter review questions in the student Hunter Education manual at no cost. Student manuals and access to the online courses can be found on MDC’s website at https://short.mdc.mo.gov/ZCt. Student manuals are also available at any MDC office free of charge. Bring proof of completion to class.

The Litton Agri-Science Learning Center is located at 10780 LIV 235 in Chillicothe. For any questions, contact MDC Conservation Educator Brad Addison at Bradley.addison@mdc.mo.gov.

To learn more about hunter education requirements in Missouri or to learn if you are exempt, visit https://mdc.mo.gov/hunting-trapping/hunter-education.