Proptech Startup Roots Awarded First-of-Its-Kind Nevada Mortgage Exemption to Unlock Low-Interest-Rate Homeownership

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, August 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Roots , a Las Vegas-based proptech company, has received a Certificate of Exemption from Nevada's Division of Mortgage Lending, becoming the first real estate brokerage in the state authorized to work on mortgage assumptions without a mortgage loan origination license. The exemption enables Roots to facilitate mortgage assumption transactions, providing homebuyers with unprecedented access to low-rate mortgages while ensuring regulatory compliance.Substantial Savings for Nevada Homebuyers"Our customers are saving hundreds to thousands of dollars monthly compared to new loans at today's rates," said Lauren Lorraine Self, Founder and CEO of Roots. "Over the loan’s life, they're often saving hundreds of thousands of dollars – money that stays in their pockets and in Nevada's economy."The mortgage assumption process, historically complex and time-consuming, is accelerated via Roots' technology platform. The company provides a curated marketplace of homes with assumable loans, interest savings calculators, and manages the entire assumption process from lender coordination to closing.The company's platform addresses Nevada’s homeownership affordability crisis by making it easy to find and buy homes with assumable mortgages, which allow buyers to take over a seller’s existing mortgage at the existing rate. According to Roots, 68% of Nevada's 71,000 outstanding assumable mortgages carry rates below 5%, while 23% offer rates under 3%.Regulatory Compliance and Market Leadership"Many assumable mortgage transactions face coordination challenges that derail deals without specialized assistance," Self explained. "Our mortgage exemption allows us to provide comprehensive facilitation services while maintaining full compliance with Nevada's lending regulations."To ensure transaction reliability, Roots backs its service with a 45-day closing commitment. If a transaction doesn't close within this timeframe, the company will reimburse the seller's principal and interest payments from the 46th day to the 60th day. “On average, Roots customers close in 43 days,” Self said.Addressing Nevada's Homeownership ChallengesNevada's housing market faces significant affordability pressures, with rising interest rates pricing many first-time buyers out of homeownership. Roots' model makes low-rate mortgages (originated during the 2020-2022 period) accessible to today's buyers, creating additional pathways to homeownership in the Silver State.Nevada's housing market has cooled amid rising interest rates, leading to a decline in home sales. In June 2019, the Las Vegas area had 3,626 home closings, compared to 2,461 in June 2025—a 32% decline—despite active inventory being only 2% lower than in 2019. Buyers remain sidelined as rates and monthly payments approach record highs."Roots provides buyers access to more affordable homes with assumable mortgages in the Las Vegas Valley, where the average assumable interest rate is 4.3% and the average monthly payment is $1,845," said Lauren Lorraine Self, Founder and CEO of Roots. "If you didn’t buy a home with a low-rate mortgage in 2021, you can buy a home with a low-rate mortgage from 2021."About RootsFounded by Lauren Lorraine Self, Roots is a Las Vegas-based proptech company providing innovative financing solutions for smarter home buying. The company operates Nevada's first assumable mortgage marketplace, offering comprehensive transaction support services. For more information, visit www.roots.homes.Roots is not a lender and does not make lending decisions. All loan approvals and credit decisions are made independently by the lender.

