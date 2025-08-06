Governor Hochul Announces Completion of William H. Pouch Scout Camp Conservation Easement

Governor Kathy Hochul today announced the final phase of permanent protection for the 121-acre William H. Pouch Scout Camp Conservation Easement on Staten Island, an urban oasis inside the 2,800-acre Staten Island Greenbelt. The conservation easement expands public recreational opportunities in the region while conserving the property’s natural resources.

“Before New York State launched this joint conservation partnership, Pouch Camp was one of the largest unprotected open spaces remaining on Staten Island,” Governor Hochul said. “We are thankful to the New York City Department of Parks and Recreation and the Trust for Public Land for locking in this final phase to ensure affordable recreation remains accessible in this ecological, historical, and culturally significant space.”

New York State invested $6 million in the initial phases of the project and worked closely with New York City Parks and the Trust for Public Land following the transfer of the final 25.6 acres. The conservation easement is managed by the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) and ensures that the “Scouting America, Greater New York Councils” and others will continue to have access to the site to camp, hike, and swim.

Department of Environmental Conservation Commissioner Amanda Lefton said, “Outdoor skills are life skills that everyone should have access to, and thanks to Governor Hochul’s leadership, Pouch Camp’s protection bolsters New York State’s legacy of providing opportunities to learn and grow in the wilderness without having to leave the city. The final phase of the William H. Pouch Scout Camp conservation easement locks in permanent protection of this special place from future development and ensures kids have a safe space for fishing, boating, and camping experiences that will last a lifetime, fostering the next generation of environmental stewards.”

Land protected through conservation easements provides permanent protection of the property from future development. In 2011, the Trust for Public Land executed an option with the “Scouting America, Greater New York Councils” to preserve the property in three phases through the purchase of a conservation easement. New York City invested $5 million in 2012, which protected the initial 43.3 acres. New York State invested $6 million in 2013 for the second phase through the State’s Environmental Protection Fund (EPF), conserving an additional 52.6 acres. This third and final phase, supported by $9.62 million in New York City Department of Parks and Recreation capital funds, will protect the remaining 25.6 acres of the property.

New York City Parks Commissioner Iris Rodriguez-Rosa said, “Preserving our precious greenspaces is essential for connecting New Yorkers to nature, providing recreational opportunities, and strengthening our tree canopy. This conservation easement permanently protects this section of the Greenbelt and ensures the land can be enjoyed by youth campers for generations to come. We’re grateful to Governor Hochul, the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation, Trust for Public Land, Boy Scouts of America Greater New York Councils, and local elected officials for their efforts to make this preservation a reality.”

New York City Councilman David Carr said, “A core part of the character of our borough lies in our conservation of natural areas. We’re a borough of parks, and it takes a lot of effort to keep it that way. It’s an honor to have the chance to preserve our natural legacy by ensuring that Pouch Camp III is permanently protected for generations to come by being placed in a conservation easement under New York State’s Department of Environmental Conservation.”

Staten Island Borough President Vito Fossella said, “Pouch Camp is a humble, yet vibrant, green jewel at the heart of our Borough of Parks, which offers a little something to everybody - from the regular parkgoer to the young person getting their first experience with the outdoors. We are excited that now, thanks to more than a decade of hard work from local government and nonprofit entities who care for our environment, the entirety of Pouch Camp is protected, and can continue to be enjoyed forever. First, we would like to thank the Scouts for recognizing the importance of keeping Pouch Camp open and preserved, for generations to come. We also recognize the work of our predecessors, former borough president Jimmy Oddo who fought for this latest easement, and former borough president Jim Molinaro with the previous easements a decade ago, and the many others like Governor Hochul who played a role in support.”

New York Director for the Trust for Public Land Tamar Renaud said, “Protecting Pouch Camp means ensuring every person in New York has close-to-home access to outdoor spaces that educate, inspire, and connect us to nature. From casting a first fishing line to exploring wooded trails, this special place has sparked generations of New Yorkers who love the outdoors—and now, it’s secured for generations to come thanks to efforts of New York State and many local partners.”

The Greater New York Councils Scout Executive and CEO Saroya Friedman-Gonzalez said, “Pouch Camp is much more than a Scout camp—it’s a community treasure and a green sanctuary in the heart of our city, offering outdoor adventure- including fishing, hiking, climbing, and archery. Pouch Camp will remain the only urban Scout camp in the nation serving New York City families and visitors from across the globe. Thanks to this partnership with New York State, this land will be preserved for Scouting, camping, and outdoor recreation. Future generations of young people and families will be able to explore the magic of the outdoors through Scouting right here in New York City at Pouch Camp.”

New York’s Commitment to Open Space Protection

Governor Hochul is focused on expanding land conservation efforts in New York, particularly through conservation easements, to protect natural resources and open spaces for future generations. This includes initiatives like DEC’s Forest Conservation Easements for Land Trusts Grant Program, which provides funding for land trusts to purchase conservation easements on forested land. This supports larger goals to protect wildlife habitat, biodiversity, and water quality, while also supporting climate change mitigation and increasing the pace of forest conservation.

Completion of the Pouch Camp land transfer is the most recent State action supported by the EPF to help promote open space preservation and conservation. The 2025-26 enacted State Budget increases the EPF to a record $425 million to provide funding for critical environmental programs such as land acquisition, farmland protection, invasive species prevention and eradication, enhanced recreational access, water quality improvement, and an aggressive environmental justice agenda.

The easement also complements legislation signed by Governor Hochul in December 2022. The goal is to support and contribute to national efforts to conserve at least 30 percent of U.S. land and water by 2030. This law promotes biodiversity and conserves New York's wildlife, forests and clean water sources, which are all essential to New York's health and economy.

