$24M Expansion of the Todd Haimes Theatre

Governor Hochul announced the groundbreaking of the Roundabout Theatre Company’s Todd Haimes Theatre in New York City. The $24 million project is supported by a $1.9 million investment from the New York State Council on the Arts and Empire State Development to serve more visitors with improved accessible seating, expanded lobby space, façade improvements, and the installation of assisted listening technology.

“Theater is at the heart of what makes New York a global capital of culture — drawing millions of visitors, creating good-paying jobs, and fueling our economy,” Governor Hochul said. “The renovation of the Todd Haimes Theatre ensures that this iconic venue remains a cornerstone of Broadway, while expanding accessibility and enhancing the experience for all. By investing in the arts, we’re investing in the future of New York’s cultural and economic vitality.”

Founded in 1965, the award-winning Roundabout Theatre Company is one of New York State’s leading cultural institutions, producing dynamic works and championing artists at every stage of their careers. In addition to welcoming over 200,000 attendees annually, Roundabout is committed to transformative arts education, serving thousands of students and educators through its programming. The Todd Haimes Theatre renovation will include a restoration of the venue's historic interior, electrical improvements to the façade, updates to elevators, and modern, accessible renovations to restrooms and safety systems. Accessibility will be expanded with the installation of an induction loop, connecting a Deaf or Hard of Hearing patron’s hearing aid directly to the sound system. The theater’s seats and resilient carpet will also be replaced. Empire State Development is supporting the renovation of the Todd Haimes Theatre’s Penthouse Lobby to create new public gathering space and deliver essential infrastructure upgrades. This investment reflects ESD’s commitment to strengthening cultural institutions that drive tourism, support local jobs, and anchor the continued revitalization of 42nd Street.

Empire State Development President, CEO and Commissioner Hope Knight said, “This long-awaited renovation of the Todd Haimes Theatre marks a milestone for New York’s iconic Theatre District—its first major upgrade in nearly three decades—and reaffirms our commitment to a vibrant and inclusive cultural landscape. This investment honors a legacy of artistic excellence while enhancing the visitor experience for hundreds of thousands of theatergoers annually. Projects like this strengthen our creative economy, invite and welcome global audiences, and keep the heart of Times Square alive with world-class performances.”

The New York City Regional Economic Development Council Co-Chairs Félix V. Matos Rodríguez, City University of New York Chancellor and William D. Rahm, CEO of Everview Partners, said, “Investments in New York City’s cultural infrastructure — like the Todd Haimes Theatre renovation — are critical to our broader strategy for economic growth. This project will create jobs, attract tourism, and enhance the cultural assets that give our city a competitive edge. The theater is more than a performance space — it’s a driver of foot traffic, local spending, and civic pride. Supporting institutions like Roundabout strengthens New York’s cultural economy and fuels continued momentum in our post-pandemic recovery and growth.”

New York State Council on the Arts Executive Director Erika Mallin said, “NYSCA is proud to support the renovation of the Todd Haimes Theatre, named for the visionary leader of the Roundabout and a dedicated advocate for live performance. This renovation and accessibility project will create an inclusive visitor experience and welcome a wider audience to Broadway. With accessible venues like these, our arts and culture can continue to be a powerful engine for our shared health and prosperity: creating jobs, driving tourism and attracting artists and creators from all across the globe right here to New York.”

Roundabout Theatre Interim Artistic Director Scott Ellis said, “I am so proud to honor Todd Haimes, Roundabout’s Artistic Director and CEO of 40 years and my dear friend. Todd’s vision transformed a dilapidated theatre into the Broadway gem that now bears his name. This revitalization will give artists and audiences a welcoming and fully accessible home on Broadway. We are deeply grateful to our partners in the City and State, who recognize the importance of theatre to New York City’s culture and identity, and who have championed Roundabout’s stewardship of the Haimes since the very beginning. With their renewed support, the Todd Haimes Theatre will continue its essential role as a hub for artistically excellent theatre for all New Yorkers in the heart of Times Square.”

State Senator Liz Kreuger said, “As a lifelong theatregoer and a Roundabout subscriber for over 30 years, I’ve seen first-hand how Roundabout has revitalized many of our city’s historic stages—including three Broadway houses in our legendary Theatre District. With enhanced accessibility and revamped multi-purpose spaces, the renovated Todd Haimes Theatre will advance Todd’s legacy to better serve over 400,000 theatregoers, artists, and community members every year.”

Assemblymember Tony Simone said, “What a thrilling day for New York’s theatre community and for everyone who believes in the power of the arts to transform lives. The Todd Haimes Theatre has long been a cornerstone of Broadway, and this renovation will ensure it remains a welcoming, accessible, and inspiring space for generations to come. I’m proud to have helped secure funding for this next act and grateful to all the partners who made today’s groundbreaking possible.”

Council Member Erik Bottcher said, “The Todd Haimes Theatre isn't just a Broadway building — it's the heart of Roundabout and a vibrant cultural hub for our city. We're proud to be renovating this 107-year-old neo-Renaissance gem, honoring its historic beauty while making it truly accessible for all. This includes restoring the interior, modernizing elevators and restrooms, and adding an induction loop and more wheelchair-accessible seating. Every theatregoer deserves to feel welcome. By investing in this landmark, we're investing in people. This project ensures artists, students, and audiences from all five boroughs will have a world-class home for generations. It sends a clear message: Broadway belongs to everyone, and our city is committed to keeping its stages open and accessible.”

The Todd Haimes Theatre renovation reflects Governor Hochul's broader commitment to supporting New York's world-renowned arts and culture sector as critical pillars of the state's economy and cultural identity. Under her leadership, New York has invested in strategic initiatives to support the industry's post-pandemic recovery, including the New York City Musical and Theatrical Production Tax Credit, which has supported more than 190 productions, added over $2.5 billion to the state's economy, and created more than 25,000 jobs. The state's commitment extends beyond capital funding to accessibility initiatives, making more than 300,000 tickets available to low- and moderate-income New Yorkers and creating fellowship opportunities for over 170 individuals through diversity job training incentives. These investments keep New York's Theater District vibrant, accessible, and globally competitive while preserving the historic character that makes Broadway the world's premier destination for live theatre.

