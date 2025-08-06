Public Housing Apartments in Rochester Completed

Governor Kathy Hochul today announced the completion of Parliament-Fairfield, a $54 million project that included both renovations and new construction of apartments at two nearby Rochester Housing Authority developments, Parliament Arms and Fairfield Village. Together, the project substantially rehabilitated 88 units and constructed an additional 15 apartments — a total of 103 modern, energy-efficient and affordable homes. Under Governor Hochul’s leadership, New York State Homes and Community Renewal has financed more than 4,000 affordable homes in Rochester. Parliament-Fairfield continues this effort and complements Governor Hochul’s $25 billion five-year housing plan, which is on track to create or preserve 100,000 affordable homes statewide.

“With the completion of Parliament-Fairfield, we are delivering more than 100 modern, energy-efficient and affordable homes to Rochester, reinforcing our commitment to tackling New York’s housing crisis,” Governor Hochul said. “This project preserves vital public housing and creates new opportunities for residents to thrive. Together, we are building a more affordable and sustainable future for all New Yorkers.”

Developed by the Rochester Housing Authority and Edgemere Development, Parliament-Fairfield is all-electric and designed to meet 2020 Enterprise Green Communities Plus criteria. Energy efficiency features include heat pumps, appliances and an air duct replacement. Ninety-nine units are affordable to households earning up to 80 percent of the Area Median Income, with the remaining four units having no income restrictions. All units have Section 8 Project Based Vouchers under HUD’s Rental Assistance Demonstration Program.

Renovations at Parliament Arms, originally constructed in 1969, were completed in six buildings containing 52 apartments. Rehabilitation work at each of the buildings included exterior repairs, full asbestos abatement and new bathrooms. In addition, a new building containing 15 apartments was constructed and one building was demolished.

The rehabilitation of Fairfield Village, a seven-building, 44-unit development originally constructed in 1970, included renovations to building exteriors and new kitchens and bathrooms.

State financing for the project includes support from New York State Homes and Community Renewal’s (HCR) Federal Low-Income Housing Tax Credit Programs that generated over $20 million in equity and $14 million in HCR subsidy. The development also benefits from over $1.2 million in Clean Energy Initiative funding, a partnership between HCR and the New York State Energy Research and Development Authority (NYSERDA). The City of Rochester provided $750,000 in HOME funding.

New York State Homes and Community Renewal Commissioner RuthAnne Visnauskas said, “The transformation of Parliament Arms and Fairfield Village exemplifies our commitment to ensuring that the State’s supply of public housing is safe, modern, and affordable. Under Governor Hochul’s leadership, HCR has invested in preserving and enhancing nearly 3,000 public housing units throughout the State. This latest investment in Rochester delivers 103 modern, all-electric homes for residents, ensuring they have access to safe, energy-efficient and affordable places to live. Under Governor Hochul’s visionary $25 billion housing plan, we are not only addressing New York’s housing crisis but also building stronger, more resilient communities for generations to come.”

NYSERDA President and CEO Doreen M. Harris said, “As the State continues to expand its housing supply, projects like Parliament Arms and Fairfield Village are utilizing modern, energy efficient features to help make energy bills more affordable for New Yorkers while increasing tenant comfort and well-being. This public housing redevelopment is a tremendous contribution to the Rochester community and will help ensure a cleaner, healthier New York for all.”

State Senator Jeremy Cooney said, “The completion of Parliament Arms and Fairfield Village comes at a crucial time when the demand for accessible public housing has never been higher. This initiative has transformed housing in our community, revitalizing Rochester Housing Authority developments and creating more than 100 modern, energy-efficient homes. I’m proud to have supported this development along the way and thank Governor Hochul for her continued leadership to strengthen Rochester’s public housing infrastructure.”

Assemblymember Demond Meeks said, “The completion of the Parliament Fairfield development, along with the $54 million invested in renovating 88 units and constructing 15 new ones, represents real progress in addressing the housing needs of our Rochester community. These new and rehabilitated homes represent more than just bricks and mortar; they reflect a commitment to dignity, sustainability, and equity for working families. I commend the Rochester Housing Authority, Edgemere Development, and all partners involved for their investment in the people of our city. As we continue to confront the affordable housing crisis, projects like this are essential to creating a stronger, more just future for all.”

Assemblymember Sarah Clark said, “Investing in the renovations and new construction at Parliament Fairfield is an investment in Rochester’s future. These 103 units will allow residents to live affordably in a familiar community, with efficient energy use and easy access to groceries, recreation, and services they might need. Supporting our residents is the responsibility of our government, and I am thankful for the leadership that made today possible.”

Rochester Housing Authority Executive Director Shawn Burr said, “This project represents more than new walls and rooftops – it’s another step toward creating connected, accessible communities where families can thrive. This project is part of our Season of Progress and our commitment to changing the face of public housing. Thanks to all of our incredible partners, we are able to continue delivering high-quality, affordable housing that will continue to strengthen our City’s neighborhoods.”

Monroe County Executive Adam Bello said, “Creating more affordable and energy-efficient homes is not only a win for our residents, but a commitment to securing a clean and equitable future. With over 100 new and renovated homes, the Parliament Fairfield is delivering on both fronts, providing new housing opportunities for our residents while reducing our community’s carbon footprint. Thank you to the leadership of Governor Hochul, HCR, and NYSERDA, we’re securing a clean, affordable future for Monroe County families.”

Rochester Mayor Malik Evans said, “Upgrading and improving communities like Parliament Arms and Fairfield Village illustrates the deep commitment the City of Rochester has to increasing affordable and accessible housing. These buildings required significant upgrades, and we are grateful for partners who are willing to face these challenges with us, making meaningful investments in housing to improve the lives of Rochesterians.”

J.P. Morgan Community Development Banking East Region Division Manager Sharmi Sobhan said, “J.P. Morgan is proud to support the Rochester Housing Authority with a $25MM credit facility for the renovation of Parliament Arms and Fairfield Village. This development is a testament to the power of public-private partnerships and the essential work we can do together to create a sustainable and promising future for Rochester residents.”

Edgemere Development said, “The Rochester Housing Authority is truly transforming the face of Public Housing, and Parliament-Fairfield is a prime example of that. With this project’s completion, both communities will continue to serve as high-quality and energy efficient affordable housing for decades to come. We are incredibly grateful to all our partners that helped see this project come to fruition, and we look forward to continuing the great work of RHA.”

Governor Hochul’s Housing Agenda

Governor Hochul is dedicated to addressing New York’s housing crisis and making the State more affordable and more livable for all New Yorkers. As part of the FY25 Enacted Budget, the Governor secured a landmark agreement to increase New York’s housing supply through new tax incentives, capital funding, and new protections for renters and homeowners. Building on this commitment, the FY26 Enacted Budget includes more than $1.5 billion in new State funding for housing, a Housing Access Voucher pilot program, and new policies to improve affordability for tenants and homebuyers. These measures complement the Governor’s five-year, $25 billion Housing Plan, included in the FY23 Enacted Budget, to create or preserve 100,000 affordable homes statewide, including 10,000 with support services for vulnerable populations, plus the electrification of an additional 50,000 homes. More than 65,000 homes have been created or preserved to date.

The FY25 and FY26 Enacted Budgets also strengthened the Governor’s Pro-Housing Community Program — which allows certified localities exclusive access to up to $750 million in discretionary State funding. Currently, more than 300 communities have received Pro-Housing certification, including the City of Rochester.