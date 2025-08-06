Enhancing Safety During Coastal Storms

Governor Kathy Hochul today announced two major resiliency investments totaling over $21 million to address flooding and enhance infrastructure along key travel corridors on Long Island’s South Shore. The projects, located in both Suffolk and Nassau Counties, include drainage and stormwater upgrades along the Meadowbrook and Wantagh State Parkways, as well as major improvements along Merrick Road (State Route 27A). Together, these initiatives aim to safeguard key travel corridors from the impact of coastal storms and climate change while improving pedestrian and cyclist access.

"New York is stepping up to fortify our state from the impacts of climate change and extreme weather on our infrastructure," Governor Hochul said. "We have already seen several historic rain events this year, and the need for smart investments to reduce the risk of flooding and keep roadways safe has never been greater. By enhancing critical South Shore roadways, this project will keep Long Island communities safe, especially during extreme weather events."

In Suffolk County, an $11.7 million project will enhance resiliency and pedestrian safety along Merrick Road (State Route 27A) in the Village of Amityville. The project will replace a nearly century-old culvert that carries Amityville Creek beneath the roadway and upgrade infrastructure to reduce flooding in residential areas. Improvements include raising the roadway above the 100-year flood elevation, widening the culvert to better support hydraulic capacity and aquatic habitat, and adding new shoulders, sidewalks, and bike accommodations. Two-way traffic and the ability of passage for emergency vehicles will be maintained throughout construction via lane shifts. Construction is expected to be completed in spring of 2027.

In Nassau County, a $9.5 million investment will deliver drainage upgrades and flood mitigation improvements at two low-lying sites: the Meadowbrook State Parkway at Merrick Road (Exit M9) and Wantagh State Parkway at Bay Parkway within Jones Beach State Park. These areas are particularly prone to flooding at high tide during extreme weather events, which has disrupted traffic and emergency response along critical evacuation routes. The project includes the installation of pump stations, bolstered outflow pipes, and check valves to ensure continuous drainage, even when that flow reverses. An additional water drainage pipe will be installed near Jones Beach Field 5 to ease flooding conditions for beachgoers and theater attendees. Construction will primarily take place off roadways. Lane closures will occur during off-peak hours to have minimal impact on regular travel, consistent with New York’s Drivers First Initiative. Construction is expected to be completed in spring of 2026.

Flooding concerns and drainage efficiency have emerged as top infrastructure priorities since Hurricane Sandy struck the region in 2012, resulting in several resiliency projects across Long Island. These efforts have included the $130 million Nassau Expressway project, which raised a major evacuation route by three feet; the construction of new recharge basins to collect stormwater runoff from highways; rehabilitation of culverts carrying waterways beneath roads; the installation of new drainage systems; and enhancement of existing drainage structures to improve reliability and resiliency.

New York State Department of Transportation Commissioner Marie Therese Dominguez said, “Governor Kathy Hochul understands the challenges we are facing with rising sea waters and the impacts of stronger, more intense and frequent storms, and the Department of Transportation has been laser focused on executing projects that increase resiliency on Long Island and across New York State. These projects on Long Island will reduce flooding on our state highways, especially during evacuations for extreme weather events, and will enhance the safety of our infrastructure for residents and visitors.”

New York State Parks Commissioner Pro Tempore Randy Simons said, "Our Long Island State Parks are visited by millions of people every year for swimming, fishing, attending concerts and events, and more. I am grateful to the Department of Transportation for fortifying and upgrading the vital infrastructure that parkgoers rely on to get to the places where they enjoy much-needed healthy activity and relaxation with friends and family."

Senator Charles Schumer said, “Thanks to our Bipartisan Infrastructure & Jobs Law, these critical infrastructure upgrades along Long Island’s South Shore will make these vital corridors safer and more accessible during flooding and extreme weather,” said Senator Schumer. “I am proud to help deliver these major federal dollars to create good-paying jobs, enhance safety and improve our aging roads. I thank Governor Hochul for her commitment to strengthening our infrastructure, and I will continue to fight for the investments needed to boost the economy and build a more flood-resilient future.”

Senator Kristen Gillibrand said, “As climate change makes severe storms and floods more frequent, we must build smarter and invest in climate-resilient infrastructure that can protect residents, businesses, and commuters from extreme weather events that can be catastrophic,” said Senator Gillibrand. “I am grateful that these investments will help safeguard Long Island travel corridors from severe flooding, and I will continue to work tirelessly to bring federal dollars home to keep New Yorkers safe.”

Representative Andrew Garbarino said, “Bringing federal dollars home to Long Island is exactly why I was proud to vote for the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act. These flood mitigation projects in Suffolk and Nassau Counties are long-overdue investments to protect South Shore communities during severe storms. As coastal flooding becomes a more frequent threat, it’s essential that Long Island receives its fair share of federal resources to strengthen resiliency and keep our communities safe.”

Representative Laura Gillen said, “Flooding continues to be a serious threat to the safety, mobility and quality of life for Long Islanders. This funding is a necessary investment to protect critical infrastructure, including major evacuation routes like Meadowbrook and Wantagh State Parkways. I will continue fighting to ensure Nassau County receives its fair share of resiliency funding.

State Senator Siela A. Bynoe said, “As a member of both the Transportation and Environmental Conservation Committees, I value prioritizing our coastal defenses and modernizing stormwater systems. I commend Governor Hochul and the Department of Transportation for this vital investment. Some of the areas in my district are prone to flooding when we experience excessive rainfall, including the Meadowbrook State Parkway at Merrick Road (Exit M9), which is included in these drainage upgrades. Improving flood resiliency in these areas is not just a matter of infrastructure; it’s about protecting lives, preserving communities, and ensuring that Long Islanders are safe and connected, even in the face of climate change.”

Assemblymember Kwani O'Pharrow said, “Governor Hochul’s $21 million investment in resiliency projects is a transformative step towards safeguarding Long Island's South Shore communities. By addressing flooding with dedicated funding in Suffolk and Nassau County, we're not just protecting properties, we're enhancing safety and infrastructure for every resident along these vital regions.”

Amityville Village Mayor Michael O’Neill said, “We are grateful for our continued partnership with New York State, and we welcome every effort to address flooding in our community. The added benefit of transforming the area adjacent to Amityville High School into a safe walkable space combined with the overall improvements to the roadway, reinforces our commitment to student safety and enhances the quality of life for all Amityville residents."

About the Department of Transportation

It is the mission of the New York State Department of Transportation to provide a safe, reliable, equitable, and resilient transportation system that connects communities, enhances quality of life, protects the environment, and supports the economic well-being of New York State.

Lives are on the line; slow down and move over for highway workers!

For more information, find us on Facebook, follow us on X, formerly known as Twitter, the Long Island region on X, or Instagram, or visit our website. For up-to-date travel information, call 511, visit www.511NY.org or download the free 511NY mobile app.