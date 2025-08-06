ICYMI: Governor Hochul’s Op-Ed in the Houston Chronicle

Today, the Houston Chronicle published an op-ed by Governor Kathy Hochul outlining her commitment to protecting New Yorkers amidst the redistricting battle happening out in the state of Texas. The Governor discussed how democrats across the nation must stand up to these brazen attacks to undermine democracy and the sacred practice of voting in the United States. Text of the op-ed can be viewed online and is available below:

Up until now, Democrats have treated our political system like it’s still governed by norms, guarded by limits and rooted in fairness. Rules were meant to be followed. It hurts to say it, but that era has come to an end. Since Donald Trump’s rise, Republicans have declared war on the American people. They slashed health care, gutted nutrition programs and stacked the Supreme Court to rip away freedoms we once took for granted. And now, they’re trying to rig the rules of democracy itself.

At President Trump’s direction, Texas state House Republicans are attempting to redraw their congressional maps mid-decade, an aggressive power grab designed to flip as many as five current Democratic seats. They’ve carved up diverse communities in Houston, Dallas and along the border to silence the voters who live there.

What Texas is doing isn't a clever strategy, it’s political arson — torching our democracy to cling to power. The only viable recourse is to fight fire with fire. This isn’t just a Texas issue. When Republicans rig congressional maps in one state, it weakens representation in every state. Every unfair seat they create tilts Congress further out of balance. If they get away with it now, 2026 will be the first of many stolen elections.

I may be governor of New York, but I will not sit on the sidelines with timid souls and merely watch while Republicans dismantle democracy. That’s not who we are. And that is certainly not the leadership that this moment calls for.

That’s why I was proud to host Texas House Democrats this week. These public servants left the state to follow a legitimate and legal tactic to deny Republicans a quorum and stop this scheme in its tracks. As John Lewis said, sometimes you have to get into good trouble. That’s what they’re doing — and they’re not alone.

Before our meeting in the New York State Capitol, I invited the delegation members to the governor’s residence, a home once occupied by former Governor Franklin Delano Roosevelt. I wanted them to draw strength from his example. He led this nation through some of its darkest days. Like FDR, we know who we’re fighting for and who we’re fighting against.

Because this fight isn’t about maps. It’s about values. Fairness. Freedom. Representation. The very essence of our republic.

In New York, we’ve shown what’s possible when you expand access to the ballot instead of suppressing it. I signed the John R. Lewis Voting Rights Act in 2022, the strongest law of its kind in the nation. I expanded voter registration and implemented early voting by mail. When Democrats lead, democracy gets stronger.

But we can’t do it alone. That’s why I’m in close touch with House Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries and others working on how states can coordinate legal, legislative and constitutional strategies to fight back. We are also reviewing every legal and legislative option to redraw our own maps in New York. If Republicans are changing the rules, we’ll meet them on the same field, with strategy, with resolve and without apology.

Some will say this is too aggressive. I say it’s necessary.

What Texas Republicans are doing under Trump’s direction is nothing short of a legal insurrection on our Capitol. But using a legal system doesn’t make it legitimate. It’s a hijacking of democracy. And it must be stopped. A newsflash for Texas Republicans: this is not the Wild West. We will not be bystanders as our democracy is stolen in a modern-day stagecoach heist.

I fundamentally believe that while Texans and New Yorkers have our share of differences, we agree on basic fairness. You shouldn’t cheat to get ahead. And you must be willing to stand up for the democratic institutions that make this nation so exceptional. Americans are done with the cruelty, chaos and cowardice they have witnessed since 2025 began. They’re ready to vote Republicans out — and Republicans know it. That’s why they’re rigging the game before the next whistle blows.

But we can’t let them get away with it without a fight. Not on my watch.

If you refuse to fight for democracy, you’re doomed to lose it. I didn’t get into public service to lose. I got in to fight and to win on behalf of the people I serve. To every Texan standing up to Trump and Abbott’s scheme, you’re on the right side of history. We’re proud to stand with you.

To the rest of America, don’t be afraid to join this fight. If they rewrite the rules, then so will we.

All’s fair in love and war. Bring it on.

Kathy Hochul is the 57th and first female governor of New York State.